Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape as second case deepens scrutiny on BBC show

Police investigation continues after a BBC statement confirmed the man was bailed, with officers reviewing evidence linked to the Hertfordshire incident.

Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing has faced a series of scandals in recent years including drug and bullying allegations
BBC
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 21, 2025
Highlights:

  • Police confirm a Strictly star arrested on suspicion of rape in London last month.
  • Alleged incident said to have taken place in Hertfordshire in 2024.
  • BBC says it cannot comment during a police investigation.
  • Case not linked to the current Strictly series.
  • Comes just months after another Strictly figure was arrested.

The Strictly star arrested last month has pushed the long-running BBC show back under the spotlight, with officers confirming a police investigation into allegations dating to last year. A man linked to Strictly Come Dancing was detained in London on 13 October and later released on bail. The alleged incident happened in Hertfordshire, not at the show’s studios.

Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing has faced a series of scandals in recent years including drug and bullying allegations BBC


Why the Strictly star arrested case has shaken the show

Police in Hertfordshire said the man was arrested on suspicion of rape and released on bail while inquiries continue. The complainant was not a contestant or professional dancer. That detail alone has caused a quiet stir around the show because the link came through his involvement, not the production itself.

Nothing about the current series is involved, which the BBC has been keen to underline, and a spokesperson simply said it was not appropriate to comment during an active investigation. In August, a different male figure from Strictly was arrested on suspicion of rape and “non-consensual intimate image abuse”. That case is separate and also involves someone who has not been named for legal reasons.


What the police investigation means for Strictly now

For now, officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Public Protection team are handling the enquiry, saying they will not release more details because of the nature of the allegation. Strictly remains on air each weekend, filmed mostly at Elstree. Nothing has changed in production schedules, and nobody on the current cast is linked to the case.

Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing Poster (Credit: BBC) www.easterneye.biz


What’s next for Strictly Come Dancing?

Legally, very little can move until police finish their work. No charging decision has been announced and the show carries on. However, with two cases now running side by side, there is a sense that the programme’s leadership is bracing for more questions than answers.

arrestedhertfordshirepolicerapestrictly come dancing

