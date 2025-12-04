Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Streeting orders review into rising mental health diagnoses

The health secretary is concerned about the increase in diagnoses of mental illness, autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which are now the most common reason for a sickness benefit claim.

Wes Streeting

Streeting said: “I know from personal experience how devastating it can be…” and added that diagnoses are “sharply rising”. The review will also assess autism and ADHD services.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 04, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

WES STREETING has ordered an independent review of how mental health conditions are diagnosed as Labour moves to examine rising welfare costs.

The health secretary is concerned about the increase in diagnoses of mental illness, autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which are now the most common reason for a sickness benefit claim, reported The Times.

About 4.4 million working-age people claim disability or incapacity benefit, up 1.2 million since 2019.

The review, to be launched on Thursday, will examine whether normal feelings and stresses are being “overpathologised” and how social media, smartphones and the cost of living have affected mental distress.

NHS data shows nearly one in four adults has a common mental health condition. Some 8.9 million people in England are on antidepressants, compared with 6.9 million a decade ago.

Streeting said: “I know from personal experience how devastating it can be…” and added that diagnoses are “sharply rising”. The review will also assess autism and ADHD services.

Professor Peter Fonagy is leading the review, with Sir Simon Wessely as vice chair. Experts including Andy Bell, Mark Rowland and Dr Sarah Hughes said demand has increased and called for better understanding and support.

autismmental healthnhswes streeting

Related News

AI
News

Three in ten GPs use AI in consultations, study finds

facial recognition police
News

Police to expand facial recognition across country to track criminals

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust
News

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry
News

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry

More For You

National Trust youth

Hilary McGrady speaks at the 2025 National Trust winter reception last Tuesday (25).

National Trust moves to draw more young people to nature

BRITISH Asian parents will have to step in and take their children to museums, galleries as well as green spaces and heritage sites – because they can no longer rely on schools to do so.

This is the only conclusion that can be drawn from a speech made last week by Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us