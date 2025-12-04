Streeting orders review into rising mental health diagnoses

WES STREETING has ordered an independent review of how mental health conditions are diagnosed as Labour moves to examine rising welfare costs.
The health secretary is concerned about the increase in diagnoses of mental illness, autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which are now the most common reason for a sickness benefit claim, reported The Times.
About 4.4 million working-age people claim disability or incapacity benefit, up 1.2 million since 2019.
The review, to be launched on Thursday, will examine whether normal feelings and stresses are being “overpathologised” and how social media, smartphones and the cost of living have affected mental distress.
NHS data shows nearly one in four adults has a common mental health condition. Some 8.9 million people in England are on antidepressants, compared with 6.9 million a decade ago.
Streeting said: “I know from personal experience how devastating it can be…” and added that diagnoses are “sharply rising”. The review will also assess autism and ADHD services.
Professor Peter Fonagy is leading the review, with Sir Simon Wessely as vice chair. Experts including Andy Bell, Mark Rowland and Dr Sarah Hughes said demand has increased and called for better understanding and support.