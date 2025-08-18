Stratford’s THE SOURCE launches South Asian Film Nights with 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Highlights
- South Asian Film Nights will launch on 30 August at THE SOURCE in Stratford, East London.
- The monthly screenings will begin with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, followed by classics like Devdas and English Vinglish.
- Each evening also features short films from emerging London-based South Asian filmmakers.
- Tickets priced at £5 (₹500) will be available soon via THE SOURCE website and Eventbrite.
South Asian cinema is set to find a new cultural home in East London as South Asian Film Nights launches at THE SOURCE in Stratford. Beginning on Saturday 30 August, the monthly series will bring together classic Bollywood blockbusters and contemporary South Asian gems, creating a consistent platform for both audiences and emerging filmmakers.
Organised in partnership between Newham Council and the University of East London, the initiative aims to celebrate storytelling from the subcontinent and its diaspora, offering affordable screenings for the borough’s diverse communities.
South Asian Film Nights bring Bollywood classics and new voices to Stratford
What is South Asian Film Nights?
The programme will run on the last Saturday of every month, with a special pre-holiday screening on 20 December. Unlike one-off festivals, South Asian Film Nights is designed as a regular fixture, turning THE SOURCE into a hub for cinema lovers in East London.
“Newham is a borough shaped by South Asian life, culture and creativity,” said Kritee Gower, Executive Director of THE SOURCE. “Through South Asian Film Nights, we want to create a consistent space where stories from across the subcontinent and its diasporas can be shared, celebrated and reimagined together.”
Which films are being screened?
The launch line-up mixes celebrated Bollywood hits with stories of self-discovery and resilience. Each evening starts at 6:30pm with short films by London-based South Asian filmmakers, followed by the feature at 7:00pm.
- 30 August – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (12+) – A feel-good road movie about friendship and courage.
- 27 September – Devdas (PG) – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand tale of doomed love.
- 25 October – English Vinglish (PG) – A heartfelt story of self-worth and confidence.
- 29 November – Tanu Weds Manu (PG) – A quirky romantic comedy full of chaos and charm.
- 20 December – Dil Dhadakne Do (PG) – A cruise-ship drama exploring family dysfunction and renewal.
Why Stratford is the chosen venue
Located in Stratford, THE SOURCE offers excellent transport links through the Elizabeth Line, Jubilee Line, Overground, and National Rail, making it accessible for audiences across East and Greater London. Tickets are priced at £5 (₹500) plus a small booking fee, ensuring affordability while creating a community-driven cinema experience.
Refreshments will also be available at THE SOURCE Café, turning each screening into a social as well as cultural gathering for attendees.
THE SOURCE Stratford becomes home to monthly South Asian cinema screeningsInstagram/thesourcestratford
A cultural space for South Asian storytelling
What makes this series different is its community-first approach. Rather than being a one-time celebration, South Asian Film Nights is designed to be sustainable, ongoing and welcoming.
“Cinema reflects who we are and sometimes, who we could be,” added Gower. “We’re not just screening films; we’re creating a cultural space where identity, imagination and community meet.”
With its mix of nostalgic classics and emerging voices, South Asian Film Nights promises to become a cultural anchor for East London’s South Asian diaspora and wider cinema enthusiasts.