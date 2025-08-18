Stratford’s THE SOURCE launches South Asian Film Nights with 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'





Why she entered: an answer to doubt

Roma described a childhood of constant identity questions and blunt remarks. “So, growing up, I have always been so outspoken that no matter where I live, no matter where I am, my roots will always be Pakistani, but my identity has always been questioned. I've constantly heard, ‘You're so dark, you can't be Pakistani,’ or ‘You're Christian, so you're not really Pakistani.’ So, I think for me, this pageant and applying for this crown was more than just becoming Miss Universe Pakistan. It's kind of an answer to everyone that has ever questioned my identity.”

She credits her sister for the nudge. “We were sat at an airport, flying to Paris, and she said, ‘The applications are open. Why don't you apply? You would be so good at this. You are so powerful, you're so beautiful.’ And I was like, ‘No, there's no way I'll ever get in.’ But yeah, my sister really pushed me to apply, and that is how I got here.”

Beyond beauty Roma Riaz champions education for girls in Pakistan Instagram/_romariaz





Beyond the crown: representation and education

Roma is clear about what she wants from the platform. “I want to be the change for the beauty standard. There are so many different kinds of beauties in Pakistan, and beauty is not just a single mould that we have to fit into. So, there needs to be much more representation.”

Her advocacy reaches beyond looks. “My advocacy has always been to improve the illiteracy rates in Pakistan. Almost 40% of Pakistanis cannot read or write, which is so alarming, and it's even higher for women in rural areas. I want to challenge the mindset that an educated girl isn’t, in any way, shape or form, less cultured or less religious. Education is empowerment, and I want our girls to be more educated, more respected. Beyond the crown, that is my goal.”

She says her mixed upbringing — Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UK — helps her connect with varied audiences. “I want people to see that beauty in Miss Universe is more than just superficial looks. It's about representing the richness of who you are and inspiring others to embrace their own identity.”

Fighting colourism and stereotypes Roma Riaz brings a new voice to the pageant stage Instagram/missuniversepakistan





The reality behind the runway

Peeling back the pageant gloss, Riaz offers a candid look at the unseen grind. “Most people don't have much knowledge of the process, so they only see the online aspects of our pictures being posted. I think people don't see the endless interviews, the training, the studying, and the behind-the-scenes work that goes into getting you there.” She also added a plea for basic decency: “We're just humans… people kind of objectify us and don't see us as real humans with real emotions. They just throw whatever they want to say.”

On fatigue and doubt, she was honest about juggling a nine-to-five job with pageant training and family life. “I came home exhausted… and I just sat in my room and said to myself, ‘Maybe I can't do this. Maybe this is all too much for just a little girl like me.’ But my family remained my constant rocks. They always remind me of my purpose and my power.”

Roma Riaz says the crown is an answer to years of doubt Instagram/_romariaz





Sisterhood and small moments

Amid the pressure, Roma found camaraderie. A light moment in the Maldives filming brought the group closer: exhausted, her arm aching from wrestling her hair into a ponytail, she desperately yelled for a "bubble" (hair tie). American contestant Jessica Zain's confused “What's a bubble?” sparked hysterical laughter over the British-American English divide. “But even through the whole process, all the girls were so good to each other — with words of advice, comfort, offering each other clothes, hair appliances.”

Her non-negotiable ritual? Faith. “Praying. I think I wouldn't be anywhere without God… before any important step, any interview, any photoshoot, I have to pray and thank God… it's non-negotiable for me.”





Roma Riaz, surging to the top spot in the Miss Universe Pakistan 2025 “Universal Radiance” ranking, isn't just vying for a crown. She's answering a lifetime of doubters. She’s the dark-skinned Pakistani woman reclaiming her identity, the advocate for girls' education, the exhausted professional who found her power, and the girl who just wants her dal chawal. Her message is clear: “I want younger girls to feel as proud in a shalwar kameez or lehnga as they would in a designer gown… I want people to see that beauty… is about representing the richness of who you are.”