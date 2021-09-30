Steve Reed says values of Hindu community and Labour party are similar

FILE PHOTO: Labour Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed speaks to students and parents at Oaks Park High School on August 19, 2020 in Ilford, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LABOUR shadow communities secretary Steve Reed has said that the values of the Hindu community and the Labour party are very similar, as the party is trying to get the Indian diaspora voters back.

Speaking at the Hindus for Labour fringe event on Wednesday (29), during the Labour party conference in Brighton, Reed added that UK should not interfere in the politics of India, reported the Times of India.

“Some of the motions passed at Labour conference were unhelpful. Given our colonial history, to interfere in the politics of India, absolutely that is not appropriate,” Reed was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Established in February, the Hindus for Labour is a friends group approved by the party.

“The Hindu community is well represented in professions, the arts and science. It is clear aspiration matters immensely to the Hindu community — that also is what we are for to open up opportunities to everyone regardless of background, and also values of family and fairness matter immensely to both of us. These are strong foundations on which the relationship between Labour and the Hindu community can be built,” he said.

According to Reed, the formation of the group would help re-establish and open contacts, friendship, communication, and mutual understanding between the party and the Hindu community in the UK.

He further said that the Labour party lost support from not only the Hindu community but also from every single community in the last general election.

“Hindus make up 1.5 per cent of British community but contribute 6 per cent to GDP. It is remarkable. The Labour party was always an anti-colonialist party and had played a role supporting those great towering figures of Indian independence, primarily Gandhi. Hinduism is the third-biggest religion in the UK and it is important it is represented inside our party,” he said.

While speaking during the event, Dr Neeraj Patil, chairman, Hindus for Labour said that there is no place for anti-Hinduism or any kind of prejudice in the Labour party.

“Labour has always been on the side of the Hindu community but unfortunately something happened in 2019 and the Conservatives got hold of the right-wing elements in the Hindu community and launched a massive social media propaganda against the party,” Dr Patil was quoted as saying by the newspaper.