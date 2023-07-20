State opening of British parliament scheduled for November 7

King Charles III (Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The state opening of Britain’s parliament by King Charles is set to take place on November 7, marking the first time he will preside over the formal commencement of the parliamentary year as the reigning monarch.

Charles ascended the British throne last September upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Earlier that year, in May, he had opened parliament on behalf of his mother.

The opening is the main ceremonial event of the parliamentary calendar when the monarch sets out the government’s agenda for the coming session of parliament.

It is the only regular time when the sovereign, and the lower and upper houses of parliament all come together.

Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, announced the opening date on Thursday.

(Reuters)