  • Thursday, September 09, 2021
State Of Siege on ZEE5 becomes top watched franchise on the platform globally

State of Siege: Temple Attack (Photo credit: ZEE5)

By: Mohnish Singh

ZEE5, the leading streaming platform for South Asian content, has added yet another feather to its cap. Its State of Siege franchise, which consists of an 8-episode series State of Siege: 26/11 and a film titled State of Siege: Temple Attack, has become the most-watched franchise on the platform globally.

While State of Siege: 26/11, based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11, was a tribute to the NSG commandos who sacrificed their lives for the country during the dreadful Mumbai attacks in 2008, State of Siege: Temple Attack revolved around Major Hanut Singh, an NSG commando, who is fighting to neutralise a terrorist threat happening in a temple complex.

State of Siege: Temple Attack has recorded viewership in 190+ countries with the highest watch time coming from India, the USA, UAE, Australia and Bangladesh. The film also featured on Ormax Media’s ‘Most-Liked Indian Direct to OTT Films’ of all time. It was not only the most-watched film globally in July but also the highest subscription driver in the month of its launch.

Speaking on the series, Nimisha Pandey, Head, Hindi Originals – ZEE5 said, “At ZEE5, our focus is on exceptional storytelling that resonates deeply with our audiences and cuts across languages to create a lasting impact. We have always aimed at driving partnerships that help us deliver content and characters worthy of grabbing our viewers’ imaginations and, with the State of Siege franchise, we set out to tap into varied emotions, narrating the stories of our brave NSG heroes. We are extremely delighted with the encouraging response to the franchise from our viewers, setting records not just in India but across the world. We look forward to the series growing from strength to strength as more viewers fall in love with our irrepressible State of Siege protagonists.”

Ken Ghosh, Director of State of Siege: Temple Attack, said, “We have all put in great efforts and are overwhelmed by the response. I am glad that this genre is finding favour with audiences and our film with its storytelling and performances is driving the genre lovers to stream in globally.”

