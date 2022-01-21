Website Logo
  • Friday, January 21, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 488,396
Total Cases 38,566,027
Today's Fatalities 703
Today's Cases 3,47,254
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 488,396
Total Cases 38,566,027
Today's Fatalities 703
Today's Cases 3,47,254

Business

Start-up to begin driverless food delivery trial this year

With a fleet of autonomous Jaguar I-Pace vehicles, Wayve has tested its artificial intelligence technology in logistics in London and five other cities in the UK. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A START-UP, co-founded by a British Indian, aims to deploy driverless vans this year to deliver food from two of the UK’s best-known retailers.

Wayve has plans to run the service in London under tests with Ocado and Asda with which the autonomous vehicle firm has signed deals.

It has recently raised £147m to scale up its technology to use artificial intelligence in logistics.

The start-up which counts Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, Eclipse Ventures and Balderton Capital among its investors, has so far received the backing worth £190.28m.

It had announced its partnership and a $14m (£10.33m) investment from Ocado Group in October last year.

“Wayve’s technology will be used in an autonomous delivery trial in London commencing in 2022. Wayve is also working with one other big UK grocer, Asda,” it had said.

With a fleet of autonomous Jaguar I-Pace vehicles, Wayve plans to expand beyond London as it has tested its technology in five other cities in the UK.

Artificial intelligence expert Amar Shah founded the company alongside Alex Kendall in London in 2017. Shah led the firm as its CEO till 2020.

Wayve is in the same space as Google spin-off Waymo. But the key difference is that Waymo is dependent on “lidar” sensors and detailed mapping while Wayve’s technology relies on cameras.

“The approaches today, mostly by the trillion-dollar technology organisations you see in North America, revolve around an approach that is based on high definition maps, hand-coded rules, and complex sensor systems that tell the car how to drive,” Kendall told The Times.

“We’ve put together a system that learns how to drive with data. [It] can generalise to a new city it’s never seen before. That was a real eye-opening moment and an industry first.”

Wayve has bigger plans for the future – it wants to use its technology in passenger vehicles.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
India-UK trade talks will conclude quickly: West Midlands mayor
Business
Trade minister bats for reduced tariffs on British car exports
INDIA
India extends curbs on international flights till Feb 28
US
5G launches in US without huge impact on flights
HEADLINE STORY
Novel Asian cafes whet appetite for fusion food
HEADLINE STORY
Mallya can be evicted from London home over unpaid loan: Court
INDIA
Hyderabad firm comes up with India’s ‘first protein subunit vaccine’
UK
Issa brothers may join race to buy pharmacy chain Boots
UK
Google buys London office complex for $1bn
UK
Tata hires new executive to run international FMCG biz
UK
Tata Steel spends £4m to upgrade Cumbria lime kiln
INDIA
India ahead of UK in 2021 venture capital investments
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions An Action Hero begins filming…
Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan to headline Raj…
Makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo withdraw release of its Hindi version
Honouring the legacy of late Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Video makes…
Start-up to begin driverless food delivery trial this year
Malan leads South Africa to ODI series win over India
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE