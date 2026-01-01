Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message

PRIME MINISTER Sir Keir Starmer has used his New Year message to warn against growing political division. He insisted that people would feel “positive change” in their lives in 2026, promising action to reverse national decline.

Speaking from Downing Street, Starmer admitted that recent years had been difficult for many people and said frustration over the pace of change was understandable.

However, he argued that the problems facing the country had built up over decades and could not be solved quickly. He urged the public to stay the course, saying his government was focused on long-term renewal rather than short-term fixes.

The prime minister said 2026 should begin to feel easier for households.

"In 2026, the choices we've made will mean more people will begin to feel positive change in your bills, your communities and your health service. But even more people will feel once again a sense of hope, a belief that things can and will get better, feel that the promise of renewal can become a reality, and my government will make it that reality," he said.

He also highlighted plans for more police officers on the streets and new local health hubs, saying these steps would lead to lower bills, safer communities and improved access to healthcare.

Starmer said the aim was not only economic improvement but also restoring public confidence.

The message comes after a difficult year for the prime minister, marked by slow economic growth, weak poll ratings and speculation about possible pressure on his leadership.

Opposition parties used their New Year messages to draw sharp contrasts. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the past year had delivered higher taxes, no economic growth and record unemployment.

While acknowledging the challenges, she said Britain was not destined to fail and argued that her party’s approach would support businesses and generate the money needed to fund public services, including the NHS, schools and the armed forces.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said his party was aiming to build on recent local election successes, while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the country was becoming poorer and more pessimistic under both Labour and the Conservatives.

The Green Party said stopping Farage’s rise was a priority, while the SNP focused on global instability and Scotland’s future.