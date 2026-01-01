Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message

Prime minister says 2026 will bring change as parties sharpen political divides

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message

Keir Starmer speaks as he hosts a reception to celebrate Chanukah at Downing Street on December 16, 2025 in London, England.

(Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 01, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PRIME MINISTER Sir Keir Starmer has used his New Year message to warn against growing political division. He insisted that people would feel “positive change” in their lives in 2026, promising action to reverse national decline.

Speaking from Downing Street, Starmer admitted that recent years had been difficult for many people and said frustration over the pace of change was understandable.

However, he argued that the problems facing the country had built up over decades and could not be solved quickly. He urged the public to stay the course, saying his government was focused on long-term renewal rather than short-term fixes.

The prime minister said 2026 should begin to feel easier for households.

"In 2026, the choices we've made will mean more people will begin to feel positive change in your bills, your communities and your health service. But even more people will feel once again a sense of hope, a belief that things can and will get better, feel that the promise of renewal can become a reality, and my government will make it that reality," he said.

He also highlighted plans for more police officers on the streets and new local health hubs, saying these steps would lead to lower bills, safer communities and improved access to healthcare.

Starmer said the aim was not only economic improvement but also restoring public confidence.

The message comes after a difficult year for the prime minister, marked by slow economic growth, weak poll ratings and speculation about possible pressure on his leadership.

Opposition parties used their New Year messages to draw sharp contrasts. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the past year had delivered higher taxes, no economic growth and record unemployment.

While acknowledging the challenges, she said Britain was not destined to fail and argued that her party’s approach would support businesses and generate the money needed to fund public services, including the NHS, schools and the armed forces.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said his party was aiming to build on recent local election successes, while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the country was becoming poorer and more pessimistic under both Labour and the Conservatives.

The Green Party said stopping Farage’s rise was a priority, while the SNP focused on global instability and Scotland’s future.

downing streetmay electionskeir starmer

Related News

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election
News

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election

Greater Manchester police
News

Oldham abuse suspect later tried to kill wife: report

shamima-begum-citizenship-supreme-court
News

Government to defend Shamima Begum citizenship removal

Zohran Mamdani
News

Indian American Zohran Mamdani takes office as New York mayor

More For You

Platforms boost gig pay, deliver record orders despite strike

Platforms offered enhanced incentives as part of their standard festive period practice

Getty Images

Platforms boost gig pay, deliver record orders despite strike

Highlights

  • Zomato and Blinkit delivered over 75 lakh orders with 4.5 lakh delivery partners on New Year's Eve.
  • Platforms offered Rs 120-150 per order during peak hours, with Swiggy promising up to Rs 10,000 across two days.
  • Over 1.7 lakh workers threatened strike while unions claim 1 lakh participated, but operations remained largely unaffected.

Food delivery platforms Zomato, Swiggy and Magicpin reported record-breaking order volumes on New Year's Eve despite a nationwide strike call by gig workers' unions demanding better payouts and improved working conditions.

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal announced that Zomato and Blinkit delivered more than 75 lakh orders to over 63 lakh customers, describing it as an "all-time high". The platforms remained "unaffected by calls for strikes", with over 4.5 lakh delivery partners completing deliveries.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us