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Starmer says UK considering stronger CMA powers amid energy price concerns

"We are looking at measures to deal with profiteering ... we might look at what further teeth we can give the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) to deal with this," Starmer told a parliamentary committee.

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Starmer also said the UK must plan for the possibility that the Iran war could continue for some time, while focusing on de-escalation.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 23, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
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PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said on Monday that the government is considering expanding the powers of the Competition and Markets Authority to address price gouging and profiteering in the energy market following the impact of the Middle East conflict.

"We are looking at measures to deal with profiteering ... we might look at what further teeth we can give the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) to deal with this," Starmer told a parliamentary committee.

"I want to see more action on price gouging or profiteering ... we're actively considering whether the CMA should have additional powers to deal specifically with that, but at the moment we're making sure they are focused on anti-profiteering."

Starmer also said the UK must plan for the possibility that the Iran war could continue for some time, while focusing on de-escalation.

"All of our focus and energy has to be on swift de-escalation, but we've got to plan on the basis that it could go on for some time, and that's the way in which we'll plan this afternoon," he said, referring to an emergency meeting with ministers later on Monday.

He added that while the government is preparing for possible pressure on energy security, it does not have "any meaningful concerns about energy supplies.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

cma powersmiddle east conflictuk energy pricesstarmer cma powers energy priceskeir starmer

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