Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer thanks British Sikhs for their contributions in Baisakhi message

Earlier this week, Starmer hosted a special reception to celebrate the festival, which marks the birth of the Khalsa. He also shared a video on social media showing scenes from the festivities.

Starmer-Getty

Starmer said his Labour government would continue to stand with British Sikhs and called them a symbol of pride in the country’s multiculturalism and a force 'against bigotry'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 14, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer marked Baisakhi with a message from 10 Downing Street on Sunday, thanking British Sikhs for their contributions to the UK across different sectors.

Earlier this week, Starmer hosted a special reception to celebrate the festival, which marks the birth of the Khalsa. He also shared a video on social media showing scenes from the festivities.

“It's really fantastic to be able to come together and to celebrate the contribution of British Sikhs to our nation, and what a contribution that is and has been and will be into the future,” said Starmer.

“From across our society, armed forces, those who contribute to our schools, NHS, charities, and businesses. If you think about it, throughout our history, from fighting for Britain in the World Wars and today the work supporting people struggling with the cost of living, or welcoming refugees from Ukraine, the generosity of gurdwaras across Britain,” he said.

“I'm always very humbled when I see that work, care, beacon of light in our communities. A visible sign of the values of Sikhism, compassion and courage, but also service or sewa, and that's particularly important to me,” he stated.

Starmer said his Labour government would continue to stand with British Sikhs and called them a symbol of pride in the country’s multiculturalism and a force “against bigotry”.

“Over the coming days, at Vaisakhi, Sikhs are celebrating the birth of the Khalsa and the traditional wheat harvest. Happy Vaisakhi to all Sikhs celebrating,” he added.

Baisakhi celebrations in the UK are expected to continue in the coming days, including the Mayor of London’s annual event at Trafalgar Square scheduled for Saturday, April 19.

The Baisakhi Nagar Kirtan procession in Southall, west London, was cancelled last Sunday after a fire broke out at a food stall.

“Following a fire at a food stall, people were injured and as a result, a decision was made to stop the festival,” the local Ealing Council said in a statement.

Community events to mark Baisakhi take place in several parts of the UK every April.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related News

Craig-Williams-Getty
UK

Former Sunak aide, Tory officials charged over 2024 election betting

tulip-siddiq-getty
UK

Tulip Siddiq denies Bangladesh corruption charges after arrest warrant

kohli-getty
Cricket

Kohli, Karn shine as Bengaluru, Mumbai seal IPL wins

Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty
Business

Government reduces tariffs on food and everyday products

More For You

Mistry-Family

Mistry family

Northampton siblings to run London Marathon for sight loss charity

THREE siblings from Northampton will run the TCS London Marathon on 27 April to raise funds for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in memory of their grandfather.

Ricki Mistry (30), Bhavika Mistry (23), and Mitesh Mistry (37) are taking part in the event after the death of their grandfather, Laloobhai Naranbhai Mistry, who had glaucoma and was registered blind in his later years.

Keep ReadingShow less
british-steel-iStock
An aerial view of Steel Plant Industry in Scunthorpe. (Photo: iStock)

Government takes control of British Steel under emergency law

THE UK government has taken control of British Steel after passing emergency legislation to stop the closure of the country’s last factory capable of producing steel from raw materials.

The plant, owned by Chinese company Jingye, was facing imminent shutdown. Prime minister Keir Starmer said the government "stepped in to save British Steel" to prevent its blast furnaces from going out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Akshay Kumar tells King Charles to watch Kesari 2: “You’ll know why the British should say sorry”

Akshay Kumar urges King Charles to watch Kesari 2

Instagram/DharmaProductions

Akshay Kumar tells King Charles to watch Kesari 2: “You’ll know why the British should say sorry”

Akshay Kumar isn’t asking for an apology. He just wants the British to look back and really see what happened. With his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2 hitting screens on April 18, the actor is urging both the UK government and King Charles to watch the film and confront a dark chapter in colonial history.

The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and based on The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu and Pushpa Palat, tells the story of C. Sankaran Nair, a Malayali lawyer who took legal action against General Dyer and the British government after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. The massacre when British troops opened fire on a peaceful crowd remains one of the most horrific events of British rule in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cooler Days Ahead: UK Weather Set to Turn Wet and Windy

Many areas have also experienced wide temperature differences between day and night

iStock

UK weather set to turn cooler and wetter

The Met Office weather forecast confirms that the recent spell of dry, sunny and warm weather across much of the UK will come to an end over the weekend.

This week saw temperatures well above the April average. Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far in Scotland and Northern Ireland, with 23°C recorded in Aboyne and 22°C in Castlederg. By Friday, the warmth had extended further south, with Usk in Monmouthshire, Wales, reaching 22.4°C, equalling its highest temperature of 2025 so far.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man denies basement rape claims in Rochdale child abuse trial

Seven men are currently on trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. (Photo: iStockphoto)

Man denies basement rape claims in Rochdale child abuse trial

A MAN accused of raping a teenage girl in the cellar of his clothing shop has told a court he never even went down to the basement.

Prosecutors claim two vulnerable girls, from the age of 13, were treated as "sex slaves" by a group of men in Rochdale between 2001 and 2006. The girls were allegedly given drugs, alcohol and cigarettes.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc