Starmer thanks British Sikhs for their contributions in Baisakhi message

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer marked Baisakhi with a message from 10 Downing Street on Sunday, thanking British Sikhs for their contributions to the UK across different sectors.
Earlier this week, Starmer hosted a special reception to celebrate the festival, which marks the birth of the Khalsa. He also shared a video on social media showing scenes from the festivities.
“It's really fantastic to be able to come together and to celebrate the contribution of British Sikhs to our nation, and what a contribution that is and has been and will be into the future,” said Starmer.
“From across our society, armed forces, those who contribute to our schools, NHS, charities, and businesses. If you think about it, throughout our history, from fighting for Britain in the World Wars and today the work supporting people struggling with the cost of living, or welcoming refugees from Ukraine, the generosity of gurdwaras across Britain,” he said.
Over the coming days, at Vaisakhi, Sikhs are celebrating the birth of the Khalsa and the traditional wheat harvest.
Happy Vaisakhi to all Sikhs celebrating. pic.twitter.com/EXIhLpCTG2
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 13, 2025
“I'm always very humbled when I see that work, care, beacon of light in our communities. A visible sign of the values of Sikhism, compassion and courage, but also service or sewa, and that's particularly important to me,” he stated.
Starmer said his Labour government would continue to stand with British Sikhs and called them a symbol of pride in the country’s multiculturalism and a force “against bigotry”.
“Over the coming days, at Vaisakhi, Sikhs are celebrating the birth of the Khalsa and the traditional wheat harvest. Happy Vaisakhi to all Sikhs celebrating,” he added.
Baisakhi celebrations in the UK are expected to continue in the coming days, including the Mayor of London’s annual event at Trafalgar Square scheduled for Saturday, April 19.
The Baisakhi Nagar Kirtan procession in Southall, west London, was cancelled last Sunday after a fire broke out at a food stall.
“Following a fire at a food stall, people were injured and as a result, a decision was made to stop the festival,” the local Ealing Council said in a statement.
Community events to mark Baisakhi take place in several parts of the UK every April.
(With inputs from PTI)