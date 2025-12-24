‘Stargate SG-1’ set to return to Netflix after three-year absence

Highlights

All 10 seasons of Stargate SG-1 return to Netflix after leaving the platform in 2022

The sci-fi series arrives on Netflix UK, the US, and select regions on February 15, 2026

Spin-offs remain exclusive to Prime Video for now

All seasons heading back to Netflix

After a three-year hiatus, Stargate SG-1 is making its way back to Netflix. The streamer has reached a new licensing agreement with MGM, now owned by Amazon, to bring all 10 seasons — spanning more than 200 episodes — back to subscribers in the US and select international territories.

The series was last available on Netflix in late 2022, when it was removed following the expiry of its previous licensing deal. Its return marks a major addition to Netflix’s early 2026 catalogue, particularly for long-time science fiction fans.

Netflix has confirmed that seasons 1 through 10 will be available from February 15, 2026. The UK and parts of Latin America are included in the rollout, while Canada does not currently appear to be part of the deal.

Why ‘SG-1’ still matters

First airing in 1997, Stargate SG-1 continues the story begun in Roland Emmerich’s 1994 film. The series follows Colonel Jack O’Neill, played by Richard Dean Anderson, alongside Dr Daniel Jackson, Major Samantha Carter, and Teal’c, as they travel across the galaxy using an ancient alien portal.

Over its decade-long run, the show became a staple of televised science fiction, frequently cited alongside Star Trek and Doctor Who for its longevity, world-building and devoted fan base.

What’s not included in the deal

The current agreement covers only Stargate SG-1. Spin-off series Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe remain exclusive to Prime Video, with some availability on Pluto TV in certain regions.

That said, the door remains open. If SG-1 performs strongly after its return, further titles from the franchise could follow later in 2026, though no confirmation has been given.

Part of a wider MGM licensing push

Stargate SG-1 is among several MGM Television titles expected to appear on Netflix in the US and internationally. Recent additions include Hunters and Fargo in select regions, with The Man in the High Castle also reportedly on the way.

On the film side, MGM-backed titles such as the James Bond catalogue and Legally Blonde have also been licensed to Netflix in various territories. Licorice Pizza is confirmed to join Netflix US in January 2026.

- YouTube youtu.be

The future of the franchise

While Netflix was once linked to a potential Stargate reboot, those plans stalled following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A new reboot is now in development at Prime Video, with Martin Gero attached to lead the project, signalling that the franchise’s future will continue to sit primarily within Amazon’s ecosystem — even as SG-1 makes a high-profile return to Netflix.