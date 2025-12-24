Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

‘Stargate SG-1’ set to return to Netflix after three-year absence

The streamer has reached a new licensing agreement with MGM

Stargate SG-1 returning to Netflix in February 2026

The series was last available on Netflix in late 2022

YouTube/ MacPhoenix82
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 24, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • All 10 seasons of Stargate SG-1 return to Netflix after leaving the platform in 2022
  • The sci-fi series arrives on Netflix UK, the US, and select regions on February 15, 2026
  • Spin-offs remain exclusive to Prime Video for now

All seasons heading back to Netflix

After a three-year hiatus, Stargate SG-1 is making its way back to Netflix. The streamer has reached a new licensing agreement with MGM, now owned by Amazon, to bring all 10 seasons — spanning more than 200 episodes — back to subscribers in the US and select international territories.

The series was last available on Netflix in late 2022, when it was removed following the expiry of its previous licensing deal. Its return marks a major addition to Netflix’s early 2026 catalogue, particularly for long-time science fiction fans.

Netflix has confirmed that seasons 1 through 10 will be available from February 15, 2026. The UK and parts of Latin America are included in the rollout, while Canada does not currently appear to be part of the deal.

Why ‘SG-1’ still matters

First airing in 1997, Stargate SG-1 continues the story begun in Roland Emmerich’s 1994 film. The series follows Colonel Jack O’Neill, played by Richard Dean Anderson, alongside Dr Daniel Jackson, Major Samantha Carter, and Teal’c, as they travel across the galaxy using an ancient alien portal.

Over its decade-long run, the show became a staple of televised science fiction, frequently cited alongside Star Trek and Doctor Who for its longevity, world-building and devoted fan base.

What’s not included in the deal

The current agreement covers only Stargate SG-1. Spin-off series Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe remain exclusive to Prime Video, with some availability on Pluto TV in certain regions.

That said, the door remains open. If SG-1 performs strongly after its return, further titles from the franchise could follow later in 2026, though no confirmation has been given.

Part of a wider MGM licensing push

Stargate SG-1 is among several MGM Television titles expected to appear on Netflix in the US and internationally. Recent additions include Hunters and Fargo in select regions, with The Man in the High Castle also reportedly on the way.

On the film side, MGM-backed titles such as the James Bond catalogue and Legally Blonde have also been licensed to Netflix in various territories. Licorice Pizza is confirmed to join Netflix US in January 2026.

- YouTube youtu.be

The future of the franchise

While Netflix was once linked to a potential Stargate reboot, those plans stalled following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A new reboot is now in development at Prime Video, with Martin Gero attached to lead the project, signalling that the franchise’s future will continue to sit primarily within Amazon’s ecosystem — even as SG-1 makes a high-profile return to Netflix.

science fictionhollywoodmgmnetflix

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Russell Brand Faces Additional Rape and Sexual Assault Charges

The additional charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service

Getty Images

Russell Brand faces additional rape and sexual assault charges, police confirm

Highlights

  • Crown Prosecution Service authorises two further charges against Russell Brand
  • New allegations relate to incidents involving two women in 2009
  • Brand is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in January 2026

New charges authorised by CPS

Russell Brand has been charged with two further offences, including one count of rape and one count of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed. The additional charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service and relate to allegations made by two separate women.

The broadcaster, comedian and actor had previously pleaded not guilty to five charges involving four women. Those earlier counts include two allegations of rape, two of sexual assault and one of indecent assault.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us