Star Bharat pulls the plug on Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

Pulling off a successful mythological show on television is no fun these days. In a time when the audience has access to a plethora of content on various platforms and mediums, a done to death story can hardly attract enough eyeballs. For a mythological show to work in this time and age, it has to be par with global standards of making and presentation.

In the past few years, several general entertainment channels in India have tried to come up with high-budgeted mythological shows, but none of them actually managed to make a mark among the audience in absence of an engaging storyline and cutting edge VFX work and technology. Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, which premiered on 30 September 2019 on Star Bharat, seems to have met a similar fate.

According to reports, Star Bharat has decided to pull the plug on the mythological series Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi as it failed to click with the audience despite several attempts by the makers. Reportedly, the big-ticket show will be going off-air in the month of October.

Though nothing is official, we hear that Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi will be replaced by the upcoming light-hearted series Gupta & Sons which revolves around four brothers who do not believe in the institution of marriage. Hiten Tejwani, Sonal Vengurlekar, and Parineeta Borthakur will play central characters on the show. Buzz has it that it will hit the airwaves on 5 October.

Star Bharat has been trying to introduce a lot of changes in its programming for some time now. Over the past few months, the channel has shifted its focus towards comedies and light-entertainment shows like Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Gangs of Filmistaan, and Excuse Me, Madam. Over the last few weeks, Star Bharat has taken a number of shows off-air as a part of the revamp.

