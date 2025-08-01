Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

HMRC warns homebuyers over false stamp duty repayment claims

The warning follows a Court of Appeal ruling in the case of Mudan & Anor v HMRC, which confirmed that homes requiring repairs remain subject to residential SDLT rates.

Stamp duty

Buyers making such claims may face repayment of the full tax along with penalties and interest.

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 01, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has warned homebuyers to be cautious of agents offering to reclaim Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) on properties that need repairs.

The warning follows a Court of Appeal ruling in the case of Mudan & Anor v HMRC, which confirmed that homes requiring repairs remain subject to residential SDLT rates.

The judgment stated that claims for repayment based solely on a property’s condition are not valid.

HMRC said some agents advertise that they can secure refunds by arguing that a property is non-residential because it is uninhabitable.

Buyers making such claims may face repayment of the full tax along with penalties and interest.

Anthony Burke, HMRC’s Deputy Director of Compliance Assets, said: “The Court of Appeal’s decision is a major win, protecting public funds. Homebuyers should be cautious of allowing someone to make a Stamp Duty Land Tax repayment claim on their behalf. If the claim is inaccurate, you could end up paying more than the amount you were trying to recover.”

HMRC is using civil and criminal powers to act against false claims.

In one case, a London buyer paid £53,750 in SDLT on a £1.1 million property.

After an agent claimed a refund on the basis that the house needed repairs, he received £6,475 after the agent’s fee.

HMRC later ruled the claim invalid, leaving him to repay the tax, plus interest and a penalty, with the agent refusing to cover the costs.

hmrchomebuyersproperty taxstamp dutytax fraud

Related News

Marvel Eyes of Wakanda
Entertainment

'Eyes of Wakanda' is Marvel’s most visually daring series rewriting what you thought you knew

Modi & Trump
Business

India, US continue trade talks as new tariffs take effect: Report

UK-prison-Getty
UK

Foreign prisoners in UK jails reach highest level since 2013

More For You

Safety alert after Dublin racist violence

FILE PHOTO: Irish Garda police officers stand on duty on Parnell Street, in Dublin. (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Safety alert issued for Indians after Dublin racist violence

THE Indian Embassy in Ireland on Friday (1) issued an advisory expressing safety concerns following recent attacks in and around the capital Dublin and urging Indian citizens to take safety precautions.

"There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently," said the advisory issued online.

Keep ReadingShow less
Storm Floris to lash UK

Risk of power disruption, fallen trees and structural damage

Getty Images

Storm Floris to lash UK with heavy rain and winds up to 85mph

Highlights

  • Sixth named storm of the season, and first since January
  • Wind gusts could reach 85mph in parts of Scotland
  • Storm expected to hit Monday, exact track still uncertain
  • Risk of power disruption, fallen trees and structural damage
  • Summer storms not unprecedented, but their impact can be greater

What to Expect from Storm Floris

The Met Office has officially named Storm Floris, which is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to much of the UK on Monday. This will be the sixth named storm of the season, and the first since January.

Early projections indicate that the centre of the low-pressure system will track across the northern half of the UK, while the most disruptive winds are expected to develop on the southern and western flanks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martin Cosser

Campaigner Martin Cosser, whose son was killed in a knife attack two years ago, sits on a memorial bench with a plaque honouring his son Charlie, at Devil's Punch Bowl, in Surrey. (Photo: Reuters)

1,000 weapons handed in as UK ninja swords ban comes into effect

AT LEAST 1,000 weapons were surrendered under a British government amnesty launched last month to tackle knife crime, the home ministry said on Friday, as a ban on ninja swords came into force.

Knife crime in England and Wales has risen 87 per cent over the past decade. Last year, 54,587 offences were recorded, a 2 per cent increase from 2023, placing the region among the highest rates in Europe.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bristol University to open India campus

Professor Evelyn Welch, vice-chancellor and president of the University of Bristol, receives the Letter of Intent from Vineet Joshi, secretary higher education and acting chairman of the University Grants Committee. (Photo: University of Bristol)

University of Bristol

Bristol University to open India campus next year

THE University of Bristol has received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish its first international campus in Mumbai, which is set to open in the summer of 2026, marking a significant milestone in the UK-India education corridor, the British high commission in India has announced.

In a post on X, the British high commission in India said that the university would be offering its globally acclaimed programmes in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, fintech, and more to Indian students.

Keep ReadingShow less
Heathrow Airport

An aerial photograph taken on March 21, 2025 shows planes parked on the tarmac of Heathrow Airport. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Heathrow announces £49 bn expansion plan including third runway

LONDON's Heathrow Airport on Friday announced a £49-billion expansion plan that includes the construction of a third runway, approved by the UK government after years of legal disputes.

The third runway is expected to cost £21 bn, with flights projected to begin within the next decade. The remaining privately-funded investment will be used for airport expansion and modernisation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us