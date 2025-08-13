'STALKER 2' to get engine upgrade and new features before PS5 launch

Highlights:

PS5 version of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl planned for release later this year



Game to be upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.5.4 for improved performance and stability



New gameplay features and balance tweaks also in development







GSC Game World has confirmed plans to deliver significant updates to STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl ahead of its upcoming PlayStation 5 release. The improvements, targeted for later this year, include a major engine upgrade and a host of gameplay additions.

Engine upgrade for better performance

The developer’s primary focus is upgrading the game to Unreal Engine 5.5.4. According to the studio’s statement on Steam, the update will bring new features, tools, and optimisations designed to enhance performance and stability. STALKER 2 faced performance issues following its launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S in November last year, though many have since been addressed.

Planned gameplay enhancements

In addition to the engine upgrade, GSC Game World is working on a range of new content and refinements, including:

Exploration-based equipment



Gameplay balance adjustments



Additional open-world events



New missions



New weather type



‘Master’ difficulty mode



Extended day-night cycle



Loot system overhaul



Stamina and energy rework



Immersive display mode



User interface updates



Release outlook

The studio has not confirmed that all features will be completed by the end of 2025, noting that plans may change. However, the goal remains to implement most of the improvements alongside the PS5 release later this year.