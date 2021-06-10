Website Logo
  Thursday, June 10, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 359,695
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896
News

Sri Lanka reports UK variant of Covid-19 cases

By: SwatiRana

THE UK variant (Alpha) of Covid-19 has been detected in nine localities of Sri Lanka.

The B.1.1.7, UK variant (Alpha) has been identified from Colombo, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kuliyaputiya, Wariyapola, Habaraduwa (Matara), Thissamaharama, Karapitiya, and Ragama.

Director of the allergy, immunity and cell biology unit at the Sri Jayewardenepura University Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said on Thursday (10), the Indian and Sri Lankan variants had also been detected in two areas.

“The B.1.617.2, the Indian variant of the virus (Delta) has been detected from a quarantine facility in Waskaduwa while the B.1.411, the Sri Lankan lineage of Covid-19 has been reported from Thissamaharama,” he added.

The relevant variants had been identified following the sequencing conducted by Dr Jeewandara’s team at the Sri Jayewardenepura University.

He also informed that the healthcare workers attached to the Colombo National Hospital who were detected with the UK variant (Alpha) two weeks after receiving the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine have recovered.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

