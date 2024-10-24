  • Thursday, October 24, 2024
News

Sri Lanka boosts security at Jewish centre after US warns of attack

The security measures were strengthened in response to social media posts calling for a boycott of Israeli-owned businesses in the eastern town of Arugam Bay.

Arugam Bay, about 400 kilometres east of Colombo, is a popular destination for Israeli tourists. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

SRI LANKA has deployed troops and increased police patrols at a Jewish community centre in a popular surfing town following a US embassy warning of a potential attack.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa confirmed that security was heightened around the centre, known as ‘Chabad House’, due to concerns it could be a target.

“The information was that a place called ‘Chabad House’ run by Israelis could be a target and we have taken measures to strengthen security,” he said.

There have been recent tensions between Jewish tourists visiting Chabad House and the Muslim-majority population in the area. The police, army, and navy have been deployed to increase patrols and set up roadblocks in the area, Thalduwa added.

Protests by local Muslim groups against Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon have gained support from the wider community in Sri Lanka, a predominantly Buddhist nation.

Israeli tourists represent less than 1.5 per cent of the 1.5 million visitors to the island this year, with around 20,000 Israelis having travelled to the country so far. However, Arugam Bay, about 400 kilometres east of Colombo, is a popular destination for Israeli tourists.

The US embassy issued a rare notice on Wednesday, stating it had “received credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations” in Arugam Bay. British and Canadian authorities shared this warning, and the Russian embassy advised its nationals to avoid crowded places.

Israel’s National Security Council also raised its travel alert level for Sri Lanka, warning its citizens to leave the country or relocate to Colombo, where there is a higher security presence.

New security plan

Sri Lanka has not experienced any attacks since the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which killed 279 people, including 45 foreign nationals. The bombings targeted hotels and churches and were attributed to a local jihadist group aligned with the Islamic State.

Tourism numbers declined sharply after the attacks and worsened during a 2022 economic crisis. However, following an IMF bailout last year, the economy stabilised and visitor numbers have begun to recover.

In response to the recent warning, Sri Lankan authorities are unveiling a new security plan to protect tourists. The police, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, are working to enhance safety across tourist destinations and resorts. A new hotline has also been set up for tourists to report any concerns.

(With inputs from AFP)

