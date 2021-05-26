Sri Lanka gets second donation of Sinopharm vaccines from China

SRI LANKA on Wednesday (26) received a second batch of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China.

In March, China donated 600,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to Colombo.

On Tuesday (25), the Sri Lankan government agreed to buy 14 million doses of Sinopharm.

Sri Lanka is facing a shortage of vaccines after India failed to provide the promised Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine stocks.

Earlier this month Sri Lanka and the World Bank signed an $ 80.5 million agreement to strengthen the country’s vaccination system.

So far Sri Lanka has reported 167,172 coronavirus cases and 1,243 deaths from Covid-19.