Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886

News

Sri Lanka gets second donation of Sinopharm vaccines from China
(Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

SRI LANKA on Wednesday (26) received a second batch of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China.

In March, China donated 600,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to Colombo.

On Tuesday (25), the Sri Lankan government agreed to buy 14 million doses of Sinopharm.

Sri Lanka is facing a shortage of vaccines after India failed to provide the promised Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine stocks.

Earlier this month Sri Lanka and the World Bank signed an $ 80.5 million agreement to strengthen the country’s vaccination system.

So far Sri Lanka has reported 167,172 coronavirus cases and 1,243 deaths from Covid-19.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Taliban warns Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases
INDIA
Indian farmers observe ‘black day’ to mark six months of ‘continued protest’
UK
Visa boost for non-UK troops
UK
Brick Lane’s curry eateries seek funds to stay afloat
UK
‘Technology has made the old world order obsolete’
News
42 NHS trusts accused of not revealing figures on hospital-acquired Covid infections, deaths
UK
BBC chief says whistleblower who exposed Bashir’s methods deserves an apology
News
Bangladeshi preacher charged with anti-terrorism case
PAKISTAN
Pakistan seeks bilateral cooperation from US on trade and business 
UK
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make ‘chapatis’ on Scotland visit
News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Virulent racists’ harming UK
UK
Prince Charles applauds Indian community in Coventry for Covid-19 fundraising effort
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…
Sardar Ka Grandson Review | Arjun Kapoor | Neena Gupta…

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
New beginnings