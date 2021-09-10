Website Logo
  • Friday, September 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,009
Total Cases 33,174,954
Today's Fatalities 260
Today's Cases 34,973
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 442,009
Total Cases 33,174,954
Today's Fatalities 260
Today's Cases 34,973

News

Sri Lanka asks women to delay pregnancy over Covid risks

Pregnant women wait to get a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Colombo on June 9, 2021. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)

By: Sarwar Alam

Sri Lankan women were urged to delay getting pregnant after more than 40 expectant mothers died of Covid-19 in four months, the health ministry said on Thursday (9).

The island nation, which recorded its first maternal coronavirus death in May, is battling a spike in Delta variant infections after travel restrictions were eased for local new year celebrations in mid-April.

“Usually, we have 90 to 100 maternal deaths a year, but since the start of the third wave we have recorded 41 deaths of pregnant women from Covid alone,” Chitramali de Silva, a director of the government’s Health Promotion Bureau, told AFP.

Government obstetrician and gynaecologist Harsha Atapattu said he was urging “newlyweds, as well as those who are trying to have a baby, to delay it by at least a year because of the risks of Covid-19”.

De Silva said about 5,500 expectant mothers had been infected. About 70 percent were fully vaccinated, he added.

Experts have urged pregnant women to get the jab, with Sri Lankan health officials stating the Delta variant appears to increase their risk of severe symptoms.

The nation of 21 million people has been under a lightly imposed lockdown since August that the government expects to lift in mid-September.

But World Health Organisation experts in Sri Lanka have called for tougher restrictions until the start of October.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed during the surge, despite efforts to speed up the vaccination drive with nearly half of the total population receiving two doses.

Sri Lanka has recorded nearly 475,000 infections and more than 10,500 deaths from Covid-19, but doctors say the actual figures could be much higher due to under-reporting.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Dire Afghanistan situation demands urgent action’
News
Backlash over removal of Churchill’s name from charity’s website formed in his memory
UK
MPs tell Yorkshire to publish findings into Rafiq’s racism allegations
UK
Football fan sentenced for racist message about England players
News
Mandatory Covid, flu jabs for health staff being considered in England
PAKISTAN
CIA director meets Pakistan Army chief, ISI head
News
Man jailed for three years for defrauding woman of her life savings
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka asks women to delay pregnancy over Covid risks
PAKISTAN
Afghanistan’s reality requires world to discard old lenses: Pakistan
News
MPs back Johnson’s tax hike plan
INDIA
Ferry accident kills one in Assam
News
More women can join India’s armed forces
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US batsman Malhotra joins elite club with six sixes in…
Yorkshire admit Rafiq was victim of racial harassment and bullying
Hameed relishing Old Trafford return after difficult end at Lancs
Mohammad Nabi named captain of Afghan team for T20 WC…
Sri Lanka asks women to delay pregnancy over Covid risks
Ford latest automaker to exit car manufacturing in India