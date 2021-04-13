Trending Now

Sooryavanshi finally set to take the digital route?


Rohit Shetty (L), Akshay Kumar (2L) and Katrina Kaif (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Rohit Shetty (L), Akshay Kumar (2L) and Katrina Kaif (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After suffering several setbacks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Sooryavanshi are reportedly contemplating a direct-to-digital release for the much-awaited action entertainer.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Sooryavanshi was originally slated to release on March 24, 2020. However, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent closure of theatres in lockdown led the makers to put its release on hold.

After waiting for more than a year, the makers relocated the film to April 30, 2021. But they had to postpone the film again as the second wave of coronavirus started wreaking havoc in several states across India, including Maharashtra.

Several media outlets report that the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the state of Maharashtra could force Rohit Shetty and co-producer Karan Johar to release Sooryavanshi on a digital platform.

A source close to the development tells a publication that if either cinemas do not open or the impact of coronavirus increases manifold and audiences do not come to theatres, or in some states theatres open and in others they don’t, in those scenarios the makers will have to explore all options.

The source goes on to add that either pure VOD (video on demand) routes or TVOD/PPV (pay per view) routes like what the makers of Mulan are planning could be taken. Or part theatrical/part TVOD or in some state/countries theatrical and some state digital. Basically, the team will not like to shift the release date further and ideally look for theatrical or any other hybrid measure for the best possible release of the film.

Jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Sooryavanshi has superstar Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameos as Singham and Simmba respectively.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











Most Popular

BAFTA gives a tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor

Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon to star in a web series titled Legacy

England's Archer back training but IPL stint uncertain

'Give me a proper test' as Conor Benn challenges Amir Khan

India makes sustained outreach to US universities to build knowledge partnerships



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×