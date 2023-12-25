Website Logo
  • Monday, December 25, 2023
Sonu Nigam receives Mohammed Rafi Award

Veteran lyricist Santosh Anand was bestowed with the Mohammed Rafi Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sonu Nigam (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Singer Sonu Nigam was felicitated with the Mohammed Rafi Award and that too on the 99th birth anniversary of the legendary musician on December 24.

On Sunday, a special program was organised to celebrate the remarkable contribution of Mohammed Rafi to the Indian music industry in Mumbai. At the event, several renowned artistes were given special honours.

While Sonu was given the Mohammed Rafi Award, veteran lyricist Santosh Anand was bestowed with the Mohammed Rafi Lifetime Achievement Award. Union Minister Piyush Goyal presented the awards to Sonu and Santosh Anand.

Mohammed Rafi was born on December 24, 1924, and was always considered to be the most talented and great singer of his time. His incredible journey from modest beginnings to becoming a musical sensation is the epitome of skill and determination.

From singing romantic, emotional songs, qawwalis, ghazals, and bhajans to classical and party numbers, he excelled in all. He received six Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award. In 1967, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India. Rafi worked with many music directors, most notably Naushad Ali.

In the late 1950s and 1960s, he worked with other composers of the era, such as OP Nayyar, Shankar Jaikishan, SD Burman, and Roshan.

He sang numerous songs, including ‘Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Naa Paoge’, ‘Yun Hi Tum Mujhse Baat’, ‘Yeh Jo Chilmun Hai’, ‘Mera Man Tera Pyaasa’, ‘Kitna Pyara Vada’, among others.

The legendary and evergreen singer passed away on July 31, 1980. His melodies are still loved by music lovers and they will continue to create an impact on coming generations.

