Sons perform last rites of Asian Media Group founder Ramniklal Solanki

KALPESH and Shailesh Solanki, the sons of Ramniklal Solanki, founder of the Asian Media Group (AMG), completed the last rites of their father on the banks of the holy River Ganges in Rishikesh, north India, last weekend.

His wife Parvatiben, accompanied by Kalpesh and Shailesh, daughter Sadhana Karia, daughters-in-law Rashmita and Sheila as well as her grandchildren, travelled to Parmarth Niketan Ashram for the ceremonies.

His Holiness Pujya Swami Chidananda Saraswati Muniji helped conduct the rituals, including immersion of the ashes, last Saturday (7).

Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati also guided the family. Priests and young rishi kumars performed the rituals, alongside the chanting of Vedic prayers.

Following that, a two-day bhandara prasadam was held at the ashram under the guidance of HH Pujya Muniji. An international yoga festival was held at the ashram last weekend, so guests – among them yoga teachers and saints from the US, UK, and Europe – attended the prasadam.

The Ganga aarti, held every evening at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, is a highlight for devotees. Last Saturday, the Ganga aarti was held in honour of the Solanki family.

In his speech after the prayers, HH Pujya Munji paid tributes to Mr Solanki. Referring to his relationship with the family, the spiritual leader said AMG’s founder was a great journalist and an excellent person. He added that Mr Solanki contributed immensely to the livelihood of the Gujarati community in England and Africa.