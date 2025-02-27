Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sonia Sabri's dance journey: From major stages to 'Roshni' at London's Rich Mix

British dance sensation on her illustrious career and new show 'Roshni'

Sonia Sabri's dance journey: From major stages to 'Roshni' at London's Rich Mix

Sonia Sabri in 'Roshni'

Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirFeb 27, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

SONIA SABRI sees her remarkable journey in dance as a true blessing.

The acclaimed dancer and choreographer’s work has ranged from performing on major stages and festivals like WOMAD to collaborating with internationally renowned talents such as Shyam Benegal, Nitin Sawhney and Sir Trevor Nunn.

She has also performed at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, inspired students as a dance teacher, and used her craft to help those with lifechanging injuries.

But beyond these many achievements, perhaps what defines the British Kathak talent most are her dynamic dance productions, which have connected with audiences of all ages and crossed creative boundaries. With a fire burning deep inside to accomplish more, she adds to her great body of work with Roshni, which closes the Afro Futures Festival at Rich Mix in London from next Thursday (6) to next Sunday (9).

Eastern Eye caught up with the inspiring dance maestro to discuss her journey, visually striking show, inspirations, and aspirations.

You have achieved a lot, but what keeps your passion for dance alive?

I perform, teach, choreograph, direct and mentor. When I hear from audiences after my performances – whether they have had a life-affirming revelation, been deeply moved, or simply shown their appreciation through rapturous applause and standing ovations – it is immensely rewarding. It fuels my drive to keep going and strive for even better.

Is the teaching aspect particularly fulfilling for you?

When I teach children in schools, including those with special educational needs (SEN) and neurodivergent pupils, as well as the elderly in care homes and people with life-changing brain injuries, I witness how transformative movement can be – physically, mentally, emotionally, and intellectually. Sometimes, it challenges what science has led us to believe or breaks down societal stereotypes about people who are different. The power of teaching and choreographing movement, bringing an idea from paper to a spectacle for thousands, if not millions, is beyond words. It is almost a spiritual experience. Seeing someone progress in ways they never imagined inspires me to keep sharing the art.

You have had many great moments and milestones, but which has been the most memorable?

It is difficult to choose because each moment has been incredible for different reasons. One milestone was performing in front of the late Kathak legend, Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was hugely complimentary about my work. There was a lot of buzz in the Kathak community about how I had developed my own distinctive style. Another momentous occasion was performing for my guru’s (Nahid Siddiqui) guru, Baba Maharaj Ghulam Hussain Kathak, in Pakistan. Performing at WOMAD in front of over 10,000 people – many experiencing Kathak for the first time – and taking part in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, which reached a billion people globally, were also unforgettable highlights.

What inspired your show Roshni?

Roshni is a production featuring solo dance and live music from different parts of the world. The word Roshni means light, radiance, and brilliance, and the show is about finding hope and inner belief in a positive world. It was created in response to a survey I conducted with 100 people during the pandemic. They were asked what they wanted most in the world, and their answers centred around faith, connection, kindness, and community. Roshni consists of three distinct pieces where movement and live music come together.

Tell us about the show.

It is fast-paced, highly percussive, and incorporates gestures and facial expressions that tell a story about the world we live in today – highlighting how what we see is not always the truth. The third piece features rhythmic elements, including beatboxing, locking and popping elements of Kathak (yes, we have those too!) and percussive movements bound to a time signature. It explores the waves of life and how we overcome challenges, reminding us that even when time is against us (such is the nature of life on earth), we can make the most of it. We are born with light within us – we just need to find it and let it shine.

How does Roshni compare to your previous productions?

This is not a traditional or classical Kathak solo performance. The show is driven by live music, including tabla, oud, kaval, whistle, clarinet, and guitar. I interact with the audience between pieces, incorporate Indian beatboxing, and encourage audience participation, taking them on a journey with us.

The theme and storytelling reflect the present day and today’s people, rather than bygone eras or mythological tales. The show also features a lot of improvisation, meaning every performance of Roshni is unique. I have worked meticulously to push my personal style of Kathak further.

Tell us more about that.

My style is influenced by my surroundings and the artists around me, including elements of hip-hop, Persian folk, and Afro-Caribbean dance. I am proud to say that my Kathak identity is distinct.

How much are you looking forward to performing Roshni at Rich Mix in London this March?

Very much so. I have performed at Rich Mix several times and brought multiple productions there since its opening. I am delighted to present Roshni at this venue.

Music is central to your shows. Tell us more about that aspect of Roshni.

The music is arranged by tabla maestro Sarvar Sabri, who also performs in the show. The non-traditional music blends disciplines from India and North Africa to the Celtic regions and Spain. The musical palette is unique, with a lot of improvisation, so each performance has a different energy.

Do you have a personal favourite moment in the show?

The whole show is special to me. On a more granular level, I would say the audience interaction. You can never predict how they will participate, and it is astounding to see how everyone finds their own light within. The energy that creates is truly moving.

What is the secret to delivering a great solo show?

Authenticity, commitment, belief in the concept, and in yourself as an artist.

Do you ever get nervous before going on stage?

Always. Every show has a different audience, and that unpredictability creates nerves. I always hope they will connect with and enjoy the performance. In a way, nerves help sharpen focus. If I do not feel nervous, I start to worry about why I am not.

What does dance mean to you today?

Dance is life. Without dance, there is no being. It is also my way of staying grounded in this chaotic world. It connects me to something much deeper, away from the matrix. What I find interesting is that only now, with recent scientific studies, is the world recognising the mental, physical, and emotional benefits of dance – something we dancers have always known.

What other exciting projects can we expect from you this year?

I have an outdoor touring show titled Mughal Miniatures, inspired by the Indian miniature paintings of the Mughal era. We will be touring across outdoor festivals this summer. It is a collaborative piece featuring different dance styles, masks, and puppetry, with beautiful set designs. I am also working on a new stage show.

What inspires you creatively?

Usually nature. There are days when I just watch the skies or observe ripples in a lake. I also draw inspiration from music by great masters.

Roshni will be on at Rich Mix, 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA in London next Sunday (9). www.richmix.org.uk & www.ssco.org.uk

british asian artistbritish kathakrich mixroshni by sonia sabriroshni rich mixsonia sabri

Related News

Divya Prabha
Entertainment

Did Divya Prabha deserve an Oscar nomination?

Best CS2 Trading Sites: How to Trade CS2
Sponsored Feature

Best CS2 Trading Sites: How to Trade CS2

ban-pak-getty
Cricket

Champions Trophy: Pakistan finish last as rain washes out Bangladesh match

Bhim Kohli

Teen accused of Bhim Kohli murder left park saying ‘he was on the floor’

More For You

Architect Asif Khan’s family memories add personal layer to Barbican revamp

The Barbican apartment complex

Architect Asif Khan’s family memories add personal layer to Barbican revamp

THE Barbican Centre, which the late Queen Elizabeth described as “one of the wonders of the modern world” when she opened the arts venue in 1982, is now showing its age and will undergo a major renewal.

The eminent architect and multi-disciplinary artist, Asif Khan, told a touching personal tale about how his father, Riaz Khan, was very emotional and began crying when he learnt his son would have play a leading role in the project.

Keep ReadingShow less
Viras’ book 'Art Under the Indian Sun' dives into artistic legacies of Raj

Jennifer Howes, Ratna Vira and Sona Datta

Viras’ book 'Art Under the Indian Sun' dives into artistic legacies of Raj

Dr Sona Datta

ON A crisp evening before Christmas, I found myself at the Traveller’s Club in London’s posh Pall Mall.

Like other anachronisms of old England, this particular place doesn’t permit unaccompanied women. So, Jennifer Howes (an expat Canadian) and me (a British-born Bengali) arrived as two arch Indophiles, sporting silk scarves and lipstick, for an author-talk at the invitation of the Indian High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami.

Keep ReadingShow less
AA Dhand: ‘My hero Virdee is inspired by the Dirty Harrys of this world’

AA Dhand

BBC

AA Dhand: ‘My hero Virdee is inspired by the Dirty Harrys of this world’

THE BBC’s new six-part crime drama, Virdee, which began transmission on Monday (10), is making history as it is the first of its kind, with a diverse British Asian cast. It is also very much author AA Dhand’s baby. The credits state that it was “created and written by AA Dhand”; is “based on City of Sinners by AA Dhand”; and Dhand is also its executive producer, along with Paul Trijbits.

The drama is named after its eponymous hero, Detective Chief Inspector Hardeep Virdee, a clean-shaven Sikh who prefers to be addressed as “Harry”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chila Burman casts ‘neon’ light on Indian migration stories

Chila Burman shows her work in tapestry

Chila Burman casts ‘neon’ light on Indian migration stories

CHILA BURMAN, who lit up Tate Britain during the dark days of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and the West End of London last year, has now put her trademark tiger on the quayside façade of the Imperial War Museum North in Manchester.

For her new commission, called Chila Welcomes You, the artist has brought her personal perspective to “the heritage of conflict and stories of Indian migration to Britain after the Second World War”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian mica paintings capture‘common man’ of 18th century

Mica paintings focused on daily life, traders, customs and costumes

Indian mica paintings capture‘common man’ of 18th century

RATNA VIRA, author of Art Under the Indian Sun: Evolution of Artistic Themes in the British Period – it contains stunning paintings of “ordinary” people in 18th century India done on mica – seems to be a renaissance woman.

Or a Delhi celebrity with a very busy life. She writes fiction and non-fiction, paints and collects art.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc