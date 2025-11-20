Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy with Princess Diana-inspired pink outfit

Highlights:
- Sonam Kapoor expecting second child
- Shared pictures in a pink suit inspired by Princess Diana
- Husband Anand Ahuja joked online about “double trouble”
- Bollywood friends sent congratulations immediately
- Already mother to three-year-old son, Vayu
Sonam Kapoor announced she is pregnant again. She posted photos wearing a bright pink suit with her hand on her stomach and captioned it “Mother 😘.” Fans and actors flooded her post with messages.
Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in pink suit Instagram/sonamkapoor
Why pink and why now
The suit was wool and hot pink, with big padded shoulders, very similar to something Princess Diana wore years ago. She accessorised it with black bag, black heels, her hair loose and simple makeup.
Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in pink suit Instagram/sonamkapoor
Fans and Bollywood reacted fast
Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote hearts. Parineeti Chopra said “Congrats mamacitaaa.” Patralekhaa sent blessings. Anand Ahuja could not resist commenting. He wrote “double trouble 😍😍” and “Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!”
Family life continues
Sonam and Anand’s son Vayu is three. They got married in 2018. Sonam shares glimpses of her motherhood journey and her career. The family does not post often, but their updates are always personal.