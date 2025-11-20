Skip to content
Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy with Princess Diana-inspired pink outfit

The Neerja star shares photos on Instagram as husband Anand Ahuja and fans celebrate the news.

Sonam’s Second Pregnancy Reveal

Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in pink suit

Instagram/sonamkapoor
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 20, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Sonam Kapoor expecting second child
  • Shared pictures in a pink suit inspired by Princess Diana
  • Husband Anand Ahuja joked online about “double trouble”
  • Bollywood friends sent congratulations immediately
  • Already mother to three-year-old son, Vayu

Sonam Kapoor announced she is pregnant again. She posted photos wearing a bright pink suit with her hand on her stomach and captioned it “Mother 😘.” Fans and actors flooded her post with messages.

Sonam\u2019s Second Pregnancy Reveal Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in pink suit Instagram/sonamkapoor


Why pink and why now

The suit was wool and hot pink, with big padded shoulders, very similar to something Princess Diana wore years ago. She accessorised it with black bag, black heels, her hair loose and simple makeup.

Sonam\u2019s Second Pregnancy Reveal Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in pink suit Instagram/sonamkapoor


Fans and Bollywood reacted fast

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote hearts. Parineeti Chopra said “Congrats mamacitaaa.” Patralekhaa sent blessings. Anand Ahuja could not resist commenting. He wrote “double trouble 😍😍” and “Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!”


Family life continues

Sonam and Anand’s son Vayu is three. They got married in 2018. Sonam shares glimpses of her motherhood journey and her career. The family does not post often, but their updates are always personal.

