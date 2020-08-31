Sonam Kapoor on Tenet: The luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps

Currently, in India, the theatres are shut and movies are getting a direct-to-digital release. The moviegoers are surely missing the big screen experience, but recently, Sonam Kapoor got a chance to watch Tenet on the silver screen.

The actress is currently in London and got a chance to watch Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in a theatre out. The film stars veteran actress Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role. Sonam took to Instagram to share her experience of watching a movie in a theatre after a long time and also praised Kapadia for her performance.

Sonam posted, “So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing. 🎥 🎭”

Tenet also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Talking about Sonam’s movies, the actress was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor. Though the film got a good response from the critics, it failed to make a mark at the box office. Her next project will be the Hindi remake of the Korean film Blind.