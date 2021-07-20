Website Logo
  Tuesday, July 20, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 41,4108
Total Cases 31,144,229
Today's Fatalities 499
Today's Cases 38,164
Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem starrer Kakuda starts rolling

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

A few weeks ago, there were reports that Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem will be seen in a horror-comedy titled Kakuda, and on Tuesday, the movie went on the floors.

Kakuda is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP. The production house took to Twitter to make an official announcement about the film, and also revealed that the shooting has kickstarted.

They tweeted, “Triple trouble on the way! Get ready for a spooktacular – laughter riot with our homegrown direct to digital film, #Kakuda! Shoot begins today @AdityaSarpotdar @Riteishd #SonakshiSinha #SaqibSaleem @RonnieScrewvala @iavinashdwivedi @gharkaachirag @nonabains.”

Kakuda is a horror comedy and it will be getting a direct-to-digital release. However, the makers have not yet revealed which streaming platform it will be released.

Aditya Sarpotdar has earlier directed many Marathi films including the Riteish Deshmukh starrer Mauli. So, Kakuda will be his second film with the actor.

Talking about other projects of Sonakshi Sinha, the actress will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Bulbul Tarang, and Fallen (Series). Bhuj: The Pride Of India is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 11th August 2021. Reportedly, she will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi, however, there’s no official announcement about it.

Meanwhile, Saqib Saleem is awaiting the release of 83 in which he plays the role of Mohinder Amarnath. The movie was slated to release last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers later decided to release it in June this year, but it was delayed once again due to the second wave of Covid-19. The new release date is not yet announced.

