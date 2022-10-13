Website Logo
  Thursday, October 13, 2022
Sona Mohapatra lambasts Salman Khan over MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s participation in his show Bigg Boss

By: Mohnish Singh

Sona Mohapatra, who is known for not mincing her words, has criticised Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on social media over the participation of MeToo-accused Sajid Khan in his show Bigg Boss which he hosts on Colors TV. The singer said that the host was guilty of whitewashing him.

On Wednesday, Mohapatra took to Twitter and, referring to Khan his philanthropic brand Being Human, wrote, “Whitewashing his own toxic masculinity for eons with Being Human despite being anything but; yes, my old foe in Twitter wars #SalmanKhan. Continues the whitewashing in the BRO-HOOD #SajidKhan. (Btw his gifting watches/food truck/surgeries is only more virtue signalling).”

This is not the first time that the singer has taken a dig at Bigg Boss 16. When the news of Sajid Khan’s participation in the controversial reality show emerged in the media earlier this month, she wrote on Twitter, “This is Sajid Khan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is Anu Malik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. Kailash Kher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many, many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot.”

In an earlier tweet, she had also tagged actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar who also fronts an organisation called MARD. “Dear @FarOutAkhtar, you front an organisation called MARD. This man & the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it’s convenient, or pays to virtue signal for ‘our cause’ not now? Charity begins at home,” she wrote.

For those not in the know, Sajid Khan was accused by a number of women of sexual harassment and abuse during the MeToo movement in India. He was even banned for one year by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees.

