Soft Pastel Art Workshop by Chary K brings creative well-being to Stirchley Baths

Highlights

Soft Pastel Art Workshop held on 25 January 2026 at Stirchley Baths, Birmingham

Led by international contemporary artist Chary K, focusing on inclusive creativity and well-being

Organised by Bridging Brains CIC as part of wider community engagement programmes

Community arts initiative marks a decade of Stirchley Baths

On 25 January 2026, Bridging Brains CIC hosted a Soft Pastel Art Workshop at Stirchley Baths, celebrating the venue’s 10th anniversary since reopening as a vibrant community hub. The Edwardian building has become a focal point for arts, recreation, and social engagement in Stirchley, providing a space for residents of all ages and abilities to connect and create.

The workshop was part of a series of events highlighting how heritage spaces can foster mental well-being, self-expression, and social inclusion.

Bridging Brains CIC and its inclusive mission

Bridging Brains CIC, incorporated in February 2024, is a Birmingham-based non-profit organisation supporting families with special needs children and adults. Its programmes aim to strengthen community ties and enhance mental health through a wide range of activities.

Beyond art workshops, the group has organised percussion sessions, hand-eye coordination activities, and local litter-picking initiatives — all designed to engage participants while encouraging creativity, collaboration, and community awareness.

Creative engagement led by Chary K

The Soft Pastel Art Workshop was led by international contemporary artist Chary K, providing participants with guidance on using soft pastels to explore colour, texture, and personal expression. The workshop was deliberately inclusive, catering to a broad spectrum of skill levels, from beginners to experienced artists.

Participants were encouraged to focus on process rather than outcome, promoting relaxation, confidence, and creative exploration in a supportive environment.

Stirchley Baths: A hub for culture and accessibility

Stirchley Baths offers accessible facilities including the restored pool area, meeting rooms, and a café, and hosts long-running groups such as the Stirchley Art Club, table tennis, and karate sessions. Its fully wheelchair-accessible spaces and welcoming atmosphere make it a key venue for community-based arts initiatives.

The workshop demonstrated how creative activities in historic venues can support well-being while strengthening local social networks.

Creativity, well-being, and heritage

By combining an inclusive art practice with the historic Stirchley Baths setting, the workshop highlighted the positive impact of community-driven cultural programmes. The event reinforced the role of creative initiatives in fostering mental health, self-expression, and shared cultural experiences across Birmingham.