Siraj, Bumrah spearhead India as Windies fall for 162

Roston Chase confident despite moisture on pitch; visitors missing key fast bowlers for crucial tour

India's Mohammed Siraj (R) celebrates with Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) after taking the wicket of West Indies' captain Roston Chase during the first day of the first Test cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2, 2025. (Photo by R.SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 02, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations.
RED-HOT Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling charge with seven wickets between them as the hosts dismissed the West Indies for 162 on day one of the first Test on Thursday (2).

A depleted West Indies won the toss in Ahmedabad but the Indian attack struck regular blows at the start of the two-match series to bowl out the visitors in 44.1 overs in the second session.

Siraj returned figures of 4-40 to extend his tally of Test wickets to 27 this year, having played a key role in India's 2-2 draw in England.

After an initial first spell of 3-19 in seven overs, Siraj returned in the second session to get one more wicket and was ably supported by Bumrah.

Number seven Justin Greaves top-scored with 32 before being bowled by Bumrah.

Skipper Roston Chase (24) and Shai Hope attempted to revive the innings after the West Indies slipped to 42-4 in the first hour of play.

India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) celebrates with Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) after taking the wicket of West Indies' Justin Greaves during the first day of the first Test cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2, 2025. (Photo by R.SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images) www.easterneye.biz

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled Hope for 26 to end the 48-run fifth-wicket stand at the stroke of lunch.

Kuldeep got his second to wrap up the innings as early tea was called.

Earlier, Siraj drew first blood when he got Tagenarine Chanderpaul caught behind down the leg side for a duck with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel taking a good catch.

Bumrah had opener John Campbell caught behind for eight.

The decision was denied by the umpire but replays suggested the ball grazed the bat and India reviewed in their favour.

Siraj kept up the onslaught as he bowled Brandon King for 13 when the batsman attempted to leave an incoming delivery.

West Indies were swept 3-0 at home by Australia this year and were bowled out for 27 in the third match, the second-lowest score in Test history.

They have been forced into late changes after injuries to pace bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, and are a pale shadow of the team that once dominated cricket.

India are strongly tipped to sweep the series.

(AFP)

