Simran Notay: Mixing Indian with western influences

Sagrahi’s founder, Simran Notay, has combined her lifelong passion for fashion with a desire to make a meaningful difference

Simran Notay

By: Neelam Mistry-Thaker

BRITISH fashion brand Sagrahi beautifully blends Indian and Western influences in its eye-catching outfits.

These dynamic designs, available in a range of sizes, including custom-made pieces, seamlessly adapt to different looks.

Sagrahi’s founder, Simran Notay, has combined her lifelong passion for fashion with a desire to make a meaningful difference, creating a label that appeals to a diverse customer base.

Eastern Eye caught up with the fashion buyer-turned entrepreneur and designer to learn more about her exciting Sagrahi brand, fabulous fashion journey, and inspirations.

What connected you to fashion?

My parents owned a corner shop in the 1980s. Growing up, my dad didn’t allow teen magazines, so I was given a monthly Vogue, which became my fashion bible. Coupled with accomplished sewists in my family, it was only natural that I took an interest in creating clothing. I combined my economics degree with my passion for clothing and went into fashion buying.

How was your brand, Sagrahi, founded?

I had a career travelling the world, gaining inspiration from shopping in different continents and visiting factories globally. Being raised in the West with a rich Indian heritage, I began to see how these two worlds could inspire each other. That is when Sagrahi was created for women seeking comfortable occasion wear with a Western twist.

What sets you apart from other brands offering bespoke occasion wear?

Most of our pieces are made in the UK, allowing us to turn around bespoke orders in just a few weeks. I design and create most of the sample pieces myself, working with talented tailors to complete the orders. Our bespoke service is available both in person and via email, giving customers the chance to be involved in the design process, which makes them feel as though they’ve created their own custom piece.

What is the meaning of Sagrahi?

Sagrahi means ‘collection’ in Punjabi. From my corporate buying days, we bought in collections for the upcoming seasons. As time goes on, each collection expands in different directions, adding a new colour, print, texture, or shape. As the collections evolve, they inspire customers to re-wear pieces in different ways.

How would you describe the Sagrahi woman in three words?

Timeless, confident and creative. Timeless because the pieces are not based on trends but functionality. The Sagrahi woman is proud to re-wear and restyle them in new ways. The collections allow her to mix and match across western and eastern wardrobes with ease. The Sagrahi woman is most definitely confident and isn’t scared to try something new.

How does Sagrahi work towards sustainability?

Ninety per cent of our stitching is done in the UK, something that has become less common amongst brands. Many of our fabrics are sourced locally, supporting UK businesses. We base orders on samples rather than holding large amounts of stock, which helps minimise waste. I’m always exploring new ways to create less waste. The key elements are to re-wear and re-style each piece, to encourage people to eliminate the ‘one-time wear’ culture.

Where do you draw your creative inspiration from?

Curating fabrics often inspires a collection. For example, the art deco collection started with black and gold brocade fabric, and the shapes we created complemented the fabric’s texture. I love working with garment shapes and their versatility. I’m constantly sketching new designs based on feedback from existing collections. It’s crucial to understand what people are looking for and need.

Are there any new projects on the horizon?

Sagrahi is one of the founders of The British Designer Style Edit, where we collaborate with other designers and host shopping and styling events. It’s such a fun project that embodies all the elements of what Sagrahi stands for.

Do you think you will expand into menswear?

I’ve not ventured into menswear, but it’s something I’m thinking about for the future.

Who is your biggest fashion inspiration?

Designers Iris Vanherpen and Amit Aggarwal are two of my favourites as they showcase beautiful artistic garment silhouettes. I find creators such as Nancy Tyagi, who sews and wears her own creations, so inspiring. I also love British Asian radio/TV host Anita Rani and would love to see her in Sagrahi one day.

Tell us about the kimonos in your collection.

These pieces became part of the collection during lockdown. I made a cover-up jacket from fabric that was meant for an Indian suit, and friends encouraged me to make more. That led to the kimono/kaftan collection, featuring versatile pieces perfect for holidays, evenings out, or as autumn cover-ups over dresses. These unique statement pieces come in a variety of prints and continue to grow within the ethos of re-styling.

What’s next for Sagrahi?

I would love to see Sagrahi featured more prominently in mainstream media. We’ve been one of the first brands to fuse Eastern and Western fashion online and make it accessible. We also have plans for a London pop-up shop to showcase the brand’s duality to a wider audience.

www.sagrahi.co.uk