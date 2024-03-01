Silver Linings : Embracing Your Greys with the Magic of Nature

By: Eastern Eye

Ah, grey hair. The whispers of time and experience finds its way to showcase naturally. However, it is understandable for many of us – the need to slow down this change in life. But instead of waging war by applying chemicals on our hair, let’s explore some natural ingredient led hair dye alternatives. With the world moving towards natural and sustainable alternatives, the choice towards softer ingredients is finally expanding.

Harsh chemicals are instruments of hair-hate and are out of the question, so instead let’s dive into the kinds of ingredients we should seek in a hair dye. Along with being successful colour pigments, these ingredients are also beneficial for vibrant and healthy hair.

Mistletoe, known for its calming effect, subsides scalp irritation, creating the perfect environment for nourishing hair. Fennel’s vitamin-rich composition strengthens the hair, reducing breakage and promoting hair health. Yarrow, with its acidic nature, assists in controlling excess hair oil, ensuring a clean and healthy scalp. Balm mint and chamomile join forces to provide a refreshing and soothing experience, making the hair care routine a sensory delight. Meanwhile, Hops, with their antioxidant properties, protects you from hair loss. Together, these natural ingredients are responsible for healthy and nourished hair.

Now, let’s bust some of the myths that could cloud the world of grey.

Myth 1 – Greys are coarse and unmanageable.

However, the reality is that with hair care, such as deep conditioning and using gentle cleansers, Grey hair is just as smooth and manageable.

Myth 2 – Grey hair can’t be coloured.

Hair colours like Bigen, infused with the ingredients mentioned above, can colour your grey hair just as effortlessly and get them looking like your acquired hair colour. To discover more about Bigen and explore their range, visit their e-shop at – https://bigenshop.co.uk/. Additionally, incorporating a balanced diet enriched with vitamins and minerals plays a vital role in maintaining hair health and colour. Foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and biotin contribute to the overall well-being of your hair, ensuring it remains vibrant and strong.

Myth 3 – Only strong chemicals can colour the greys

Let’s bust this myth once and for all. Due to the lack of natural ingredient led products in the market, many have turned towards chemical led products. However, with products like Bigen’s Speedy Conditioning Colour that use the essence of natural ingredients to not only colour, but also nourish your hair; it is safe to say that natural led ingredients do the very job without damaging your hair.

So, the next time your greys call out for some maintenance – know that there are gentler and natural friendly options waiting for you to be tried. Remember, there’s always a silver lining.