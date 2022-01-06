Website Logo
Sikh teen ‘dragged by hair’ in Ealing street robbery

Representational Image: iStock

By: Shubham Ghosh

A SIKH teenager was saved by a supermarket van driver after he was violently attacked by three miscreants on Windmill Road in Ealing, West London, on Tuesday (4) evening.

The 18-year-old suffered an injury to his face and fell bloodied onto the road when the driver stepped in.

His brother alleged on social media that the three men grabbed him by his ‘joora’ (topknot of the long hair worn by members of the Sikh community) and assaulted him. They stole his mobile phone, schoolwork and tablet.

The driver, who intervened to save the boy, called the police for help.

“Police were called to reports of a male being attacked. Officers attended but there were no signs of any suspects or victims,” a Met police spokesman was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

“A short time later a further call was received to Windmill Road, where the victim, aged 18, was located.”

The spokesperson said the victim was accompanied by members of the public who dialled 999.

“He was assisted by members of the public who called 999. He was reportedly approached by three males who chased him before stealing his bag and phone. The victim suffered a facial injury. He declined treatment from LAS,” the official said.

No arrest was made yet and a probe was undergoing into the incident.

In May last year, a five-year-old Sikh kid was left traumatised after bullies at his school in South London cut his hair with scissors.

