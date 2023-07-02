Website Logo
  • Sunday, July 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Sikh Second World War veteran honoured with Points of Light award

Rajindar Singh Dhatt has run the ‘Undivided Indian Ex-Servicemen’s Association’ to help bring together British-Indian veterans

Second World War veteran Rajindar Singh Dhatt receiving the Points of Light award from prime minister Rishi Sunak at a Downing Street UK-India reception in London on June 28, 2023 (Photo by Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A SIKH Second World War veteran has been honoured with the Points of Light award which recognises people making a change in their community.

Rajindar Singh Dhatt, who received the award from prime minister Rishi Sunak at a Downing Street UK-India reception on Wednesday (28), said the recognition inspired him to continue making meaningful contributions to society, “even as I near my 102nd birthday”.

Dhatt, one of the last surviving Sikh soldiers who fought in the Second World War has run the ‘Undivided Indian Ex-Servicemen’s Association’ to help bring together British-Indian veterans.

Born in India in 1921, he joined the British-Indian Army and moved up the ranks, being promoted to Havildar Major (Sergeant Major) in 1943. He was later drafted to the Far East campaign to fight in Kohima in northeast India to support the Allied Forces and help break through the Japanese defences. After the war, he returned to India before settling in Hounslow with his family in 1963.

The association recently created an online community for veterans, sharing articles about personal stories and opportunities to connect.

Dhatt continues to speak at memorial events and work with charities including the ‘Royal British Legion’ and the ‘Taxi Charity for Military Veterans’.

He said it was an “immense honour” to receive the recognition from the prime minister who he appreciated for acknowledging the impact of the association.

“The journey of establishing this organisation was driven by a deep sense of duty as an ex-serviceman and the vision of fostering unity, support, and camaraderie,” he said.

“This award serves as a testament to the tireless efforts of countless individuals who have contributed to the success and growth of the association over the years. Their unwavering commitment and selfless service has played a pivotal role in bringing about positive change in the lives of our ex-servicemen and their families.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sunak plans ‘deal with Italy on Mediterranean migrants’
News
Sabita Thanwani: Boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter
UK
Nurse accused of killing seven babies was ‘under pressure’, claims lawyer
UK
Indians among winners of Diana awards 2023
INDIA
Tragic bus crash kills 25 in western India
News
‘Elephant Whisperers’ documentary maker collects award from Charles and Camilla
News
NHS to get more than 300,000 staff under ‘historic’ workforce plan
WORLD
Justin Trudeau visits BAPS temple in Toronto
INDIA
Modi supports Russian action on mutiny: Kremlin
News
James Cleverly urges to give permanent security council seat for India in UN
US
US Supreme Court bans universities from considering race as part of admissions process
INDIA
Indian court dismisses Twitter plea on takedown orders
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW