Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 26, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Sikh protests: India summons Canada High Commissioner

Hundreds of individuals had gathered outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver on Saturday (25).

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN officials on Sunday (26) summoned Canada’s highest-ranking diplomat in New Delhi after a group of Sikh protesters had assembled outside India’s diplomatic mission in Canada.

As per Canadian media, around hundreds of individuals had gathered outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver on Saturday (25) to protest against India’s pursuit of Amritpal Singh, a Sikh separatist who is a fugitive.

The Indian foreign ministry stated that they had summoned the Canadian high commissioner on Saturday to express their apprehension about the actions of extremist and separatist groups towards Indian diplomatic missions and consulates in Canada during the week.

“It is expected that the Canadian government will take steps to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions,” foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

A manhunt for Singh, a radical Sikh preacher, has lasted more than a week, with mobile internet cut and gatherings of more than four people banned in parts of the northern state of Punjab. Around 100 people have been arrested.

Singh rose to prominence in recent months demanding the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland, and with his hardline interpretation of Sikhism at rallies in rural pockets of Punjab.

Twitter has blocked for Indian users the accounts of several prominent Sikh Canadians who criticised the crackdown, including MP Jagmeet Singh, reportedly following Indian government requests.

The Twitter accounts of several Punjab-based journalists and prominent members of the Sikh community have also been withheld, according to media reports.

India also summoned the most senior British diplomat last week after some Singh supporters entered and vandalised the Indian High Commission in London.

India also registered a “strong protest” with the US State Department, as well as the US embassy in New Delhi, after men smashed doors and windows at the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

Punjab — which is about 58 percent Sikh and 39 percent Hindu — was rocked by a violent separatist movement for Khalistan in the 1980s and early 1990s in which thousands of people died.

India has often complained to foreign governments about the activities of Sikh hardliners among the Indian diaspora who, it says, are trying to revive the insurgency with a massive financial push.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Hindus healthiest group in England and Wales: Census data
News
Britain plans to house migrants on military bases: report
News
Symbol of Gandhi’s legacy in South Africa in disarray due to lack of funds
INDIA
Rahul Gandhi blames Modi for his removal from parliament
News
Pakistan struggles with high costs as economy teeters
News
Indian government cuts down security outside UK high commission in New Delhi
HEADLINE STORY
What next for Rahul Gandhi after disqualification from Parliament
INDIA
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
News
Delhi police register case on vandalism at Indian mission in UK
News
UK Parliament raises concerns about Khalistani vandalism at Indian mission
News
Democrat lawmaker presents bill in California to ban caste discrimination
HEADLINE STORY
Indian mission in UK gets security boost as Sikh separatist continues to elude…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW