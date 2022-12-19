Website Logo
Sikh man charged for wife’s murder in Canada

By: Melvin Samuel

A 40-year-old Sikh man has been charged with second-degree murder for fatally stabbing his wife at their home in Canada’s British Columbia province, police said.

Navinder Gill was charged last week for stabbing 40-year-old Harpreet Kaur Gill on December 7 in Surrey, a Canadian police statement said.

On December 7, police responded to a stabbing report and found Harpreet Kaur Gill with life-threatening injuries resulting from multiple stab wounds at her home.

She succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

The accused, identified as the victim’s husband, was taken in custody at the scene as a suspect by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) but was released a day later as investigations continued, the statement said.

According to the statement, he was rearrested on December 15 by IHIT investigators with the support of the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and charged with second-degree murder on December 16.

Three Indian-origin Canadians have been killed in separate incidents in Canada since November.

A 21-year-old Sikh woman, Pawanpreet Kaur, was shot to death in a ‘targeted’ attack on December 3 in the Ontario province. A 24-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man died of gunshot wounds in the Canadian province of Alberta on the same day. In November, an 18-year-old Indian-origin teenager, Mehakpreet Sethi, was stabbed to death at a high school parking lot in the British Columbia province.

(PTI)

