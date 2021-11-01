Website Logo
  • Monday, November 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 458,437
Total Cases 34,285,814
Today's Fatalities 251
Today's Cases 12,514
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 458,437
Total Cases 34,285,814
Today's Fatalities 251
Today's Cases 12,514

Entertainment

Sikandar Kher reveals how he prepared for his role in Dev Patel’s directorial debut Money Man

Sikandar Kher and Dev Patel (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

There are some actors who do not mind going to any length when it comes to doing complete justice to their characters. From gaining several pounds to losing a drastic amount of weight, some actors often drastically change their appearance for film roles. Joining the list of such dedicated actors is Sikandar Kher who is gearing up for his role in his Hollywood debut, Monkey Man, which also marks the directorial debut of The Green Knight (2021) star Dev Patel.

The actor put on a lot of weight for his character in the film. Speaking about his huge transformation, he says, “Monkey Man is the biggest opportunity being thrown at me. It is one step ahead to reach out to a completely new audience. I wanted to give it my all. My part in the film requires a bulky figure and I have worked very hard to alter my structure to suit the role. An actor is only as good as his films. That’s it. Life has thrown this huge opportunity towards me and I am working very hard to stay true to the character.”

“My reel life characters have been very personal for me. I try to look like them, think like them and act like them. It won’t be wrong to say I like to get under the skin of every role that comes my way. Obviously, the change is a gradual process but then I feel confident now, confident enough to tell you that my part in Monkey Man is who I am at the moment.”

Monkey Man is an action thriller film written by Paul Angunawela, John Collee and Dev Patel, who is also the director of the film. The film is expected to release soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav begins filming for his next major Hollywood project Extrapolation
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra to team up with Rohit Shetty for cop based streaming show
Entertainment
Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhellow Show wins Best Picture award at 66th Valladolid International Film…
Entertainment
Dharamshala International Film Festival to host live conversation with Manoj Bajpayee
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer of debutants Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj’s Squad
Entertainment
Sooryavanshi: Poster of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer showcased at Times Square in New…
Entertainment
Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi gets a new release date
Entertainment
Kal Penn comes out as gay, says “I discovered my own sexuality late…
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah’s Doctor G to release in…
Entertainment
RRR Glimpse: A grandeur that we expected from SS Rajamouli
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut wraps up her next Tejas
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar joins Arjun Kapoor on the cast of The Lady Killer
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav begins filming for his…
Sidharth Malhotra to team up with Rohit Shetty for cop…
Sikandar Kher reveals how he prepared for his role in…
Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhellow Show wins Best Picture award…
Dharamshala International Film Festival to host live conversation with Manoj…
ZEE5 drops the trailer of debutants Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika…