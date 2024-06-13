Labour MP impressed by Sigma Pharmaceuticals operation

A Labour team comprising of Jones and Matt Turmaine got a tour of the new Watford site

Darren Jones, Dr Bharat, and Matt Turmaine

By: Eastern Eye

SHADOW chief Secretary to the treasury, Darren Jones, visited Sigma Pharmaceuticals, Watford’s largest employer, last Thursday (6).

A Labour team comprising of Jones and Matt Turmaine got a tour of the new Watford site and were shown how the drugs and medication prescribed from by doctors are processed, packed and delivered via the company’s temperature controlled vehicles.

They also spoke to Sigma cofounder Dr Bharat Shah CBE about the importance of investment and support for growing businesses and the pharmaceutical sector both in the region and across the country.

Jones said, “We were very impressed with what Sigma have achieved for community pharmacy in the UK and were quite taken aback by the size and scale of their Watford operation. It is a Labour party pledge to support community pharmacy and to strive for a better way of sustaining government help and releasing much needed resources for this all important part of the nation’s health and wellbeing”.

The pharmaceutical industry brings significant value to the East of England, making up 12.3 per cent of total manufacturing GVA (gross value added) for the region. Generic medicines have saved the NHS billions of pounds over the years.

Shah added, “It was great to have Darren, Matt and the Labour Party team pay a timely visit to our business. It is our hope that the new government will be proactive and implement serious policy decisions to meet the needs of local pharmacy and appreciate the vital role they play in the health of our nation”.

Family-owned business Sigma was founded in 1982 and is one of the largest independent shortline community pharmacy wholesalers in the UK. The company is involved in retail pharmacy, parallel importing as well as manufacturing of generic medicines.