Siddhant Chaturvedi on how Bunty Aur Babli 2 fulfilled a long-time dream

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Photo credit: Spice PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who delivered a breakout performance as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s critically and commercially successful film Gully Boy (2019), has a number of exciting projects lined up for release. His first release after Gully Boy is Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2. The trailer and the songs of the film have already received overwhelming response from the audience and now everyone is looking forward to watching the film when it enters theatres on November 19.

Ahead of the release of the film, Chaturvedi reveals how his journey with YRF actually began way before Bunty Aur Babli 2. “I have a very long relation with YRF studios. During my college days, a lot of my friends used to come to the studio for auditions or internships so if I ever accompanied them, I always waited outside at a chai tapri (tea stall) and just had chai (tea),” he shares.

The young actor goes on to add, “No matter how much my friends asked me to come in, I never went in because I had this dream to be invited inside by Aditya Chopra sir and even though it seemed like a far-fetched dream that time, I had decided that it was the only way I was going to go in there if I ever did. And when Bunty Aur Babli 2 happened, it became one of the most special films for me because it made my dream come true.”

Back in 2019, when he had started his journey in showbiz, Chaturvedi had shared a flashback picture where he can be seen having tea at a stall outside the studios.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh in important roles, is set to enter theatres on November 19, 2021. Apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi also has in his bag Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, Phone Bhoot, featuring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as well as the action film Yudhra.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.