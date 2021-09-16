Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav to star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan poster (Photo from Excel Entertainment’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday will be seen together in Shakun Batra’s next film which is produced by Karan Johar. Even before that film releases, Siddhant and Ananya have teamed up for another movie titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie also stars The White Tiger fame actor Adarsh Gourav.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. Excel Entertainment took to Twitter to make an announcement about the movie.

They posted the first look poster and wrote, “Find your friends and you won’t need followers #KhoGayeHumKahan.”

In another tweet, they shared an introduction teaser and wrote, “When you have to disconnect to connect.. #KhoGayeHumKahan .”

Well, the teaser is quite cute, and we are surely looking forward to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Excel Entertainment is known for making movies that revolve around friendship, and the teaser of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan gives a hint that this one will also be about three friends. The track Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from the movie Baar Baar Dekho has been wonderfully used in the teaser.

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is slated to release in theatres in 2023.

Apart from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Shakun Batra’s next, Siddhant will be seen in movies like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot and Yudhra. Meanwhile, Ananya will be seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.