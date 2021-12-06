Website Logo
  • Monday, December 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi about to wrap up the final schedule of Yudhra

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Photo credit: YRF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was most recently seen in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), is working on multiple films simultaneously, including Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra and Dharma Productions untitled next. He wrapped up the first schedule of Yudhra in October and is currently filming the next schedule, which is also on the verge of completion.

A source close to the actor reveals, “Siddhant is currently working on 2 films simultaneously. He is dubbing for Shakun’s film, whilst shooting for Yudhra. Siddhant has wrapped the first schedule of Yudhra, and he is on the verge of wrapping the other one as well. With a few brand commitments to fulfill in between these shoots, Siddhant does not really have a breather till the end of the year.”

Yudhra is being directed by Ravi Udyawar, who is best known for Sridevi’s swansong Mom (2017). The film also stars Malavika Mohanan in the lead role.

The untitled film by Dharma Productions, on the other hand, is directed by Shakun Batra. Chaturvedi shares the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in the film. Touted to be a modern relationship drama, the film is expected to release in the first half of 2022.

Chaturvedi will also headline Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby’s recently announced film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gaurav. The film will reunite him with Panday after Shakun Batra’s film. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai, will mark the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Riz Ahmed honoured at British Independent Film Awards 2021
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal land in Jaipur ahead of wedding
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath turns 3
Entertainment
Arshad Warsi clocks 25 years in Bollywood
Entertainment
Vinay Pathak-starrer Bhagwan Bharose to release in 2022
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon kick-start the night schedule for Shehzada with a song
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone reaches Hyderabad to start filming Nag Ashwin’s Project K
Entertainment
Tadap, starring debutant Ahan Shetty, opens well in India
Entertainment
Mithun Chakraborty to make digital debut with an Amazon Prime show
Entertainment
Amazon Original Mirzapur 2 wins top honours at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif to begin filming Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi
Entertainment
Aziz Ansari announces engagement to forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Riz Ahmed honoured at British Independent Film Awards 2021
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal land in Jaipur ahead of wedding
‘Ashamed’: Pakistan grapples with fallout from mob killing
Indian real estate demand leaning towards branded developers: Lodha
Pakistan students work magic to transform campus into Hogwarts
Clear communication key while making tough selection decisions: Dravid
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE