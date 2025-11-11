Shruti Haasan left emotional as MM Keeravaani plays Kamal Haasan classic during Rajamouli's 'GlobeTrotter' recording

Highlights:

Shruti Haasan records Telugu song for SS Rajamouli’s GlobeTrotter

GlobeTrotter MM Keeravaani plays a Kamal Haasan track, leaving her emotional

Keeravaani plays a Kamal Haasan track, leaving her emotional Song marks first single from Rajamouli’s new film starring Mahesh Babu

Track combines tribal rhythms with orchestral sound

Grand reveal event set for November 15 at Ramoji Film City

Shruti Haasan has sung the first Telugu song for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film GlobeTrotter, composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani. The song, which has already crossed a million views, also carries a personal surprise for her, a Kamal Haasan connection that caught her off guard during recording.

MM Keeravaani surprises Shruti by playing her father Kamal Haasan’s classic Thenpandi Cheemayile Getty Images





Why GlobeTrotter is special for Shruti Haasan?

Shruti posted a short video from the studio. MM Keeravaani was at the keyboard, playing Thenpandi Cheemayile from her father Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan. She thought it was the usual prayer before work. Then she noticed it was her dad’s song. “That moment was super special,” she wrote. “It was a pleasure to sing for Keeravaani sir’s musical. What a powerful track… let it bang, GlobeTrotter.” She also thanked the composer and team for their warmth, calling it one of her most heartfelt sessions. The video shows her smiling as Keeravaani plays the tune before diving into the main track.





How MM Keeravaani shaped the GlobeTrotter anthem

The first song from GlobeTrotter went up on YouTube under T-Series. It’s simply called the GlobeTrotter Anthem. She sings the new track with Kaala Bhairava. The music stays simple, mostly drums and strings, matching the film’s feel. The words come from lyricist Chaitanya Prasad. Kaala Bhairava also took charge of how the whole thing sounds, from the flow to the final arrangement.

The team describes it as an “emotionally charged number” that sets the tone for the film. The mix and mastering were done by Siddharth S and Abin Paul. Fans say Shruti’s voice adds both energy and warmth, which is a rare balance rare in commercial tracks.

- YouTube youtu.be





Who’s part of it?

SS Rajamouli’s GlobeTrotter brings together Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story mixes myth and adventure with large-scale action. They’ve filmed across several countries. Every bit of it looks like Rajamouli’s chasing something bigger than RRR.

Rajamouli recently revealed Prithviraj’s first look as the villain “Kumbha”, describing him as “ruthless and powerful”. The poster shows him in a futuristic wheelchair, surrounded by robotic limb.

When is the big reveal?

They’ll show the first look on 15 November at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It will feature the first full look of the film and a live performance of the anthem. Shruti’s song has set expectations sky-high, with fans calling it “Rajamouli’s next big sound”.