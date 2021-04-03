Shraddha Kapoor lands her first double role in Chaalbaaz In London

By: Mohnish Singh







Last seen in Baaghi 3 (2020), Shraddha Kapoor has added yet another exciting project to her filmography. The talented actress has been roped in for T-Series Films’ next production venture Chaalbaaz in London. And what makes the project even more special for the Saaho (2019) star is the fact that she will play a double role for the first time in her career. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Pankuj Parashar, who directed the 1989 film Chaalbaaz starring superstar Sridevi, has been tapped to direct Chaalbaaz in London for T-Series Films and Paper Doll Entertainment. The project is a joint production venture between Bhushan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

Elated Shraddha Kapoor says, “I feel blessed and fortunate that the makers thought of me for Chaalbaaz In London. This will be my first ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor. Although there is a huge responsibility on me, I am happy that Bhushan sir and Ahmed sir feel that I will be able to pull it off. Also, it is a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankuj sir who has entertained us for so many years. Looking forward to this journey.”







Director Pankaj Parashar shares, “Shraddha is like magic on screen. I believe she is going to blow away audiences with her double role. For me, there is nobody better than her for a film like Chaalbaaz In London. I also want to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar and Mr. Ahmed Khan for trusting in my vision and idea. I cannot wait to begin work on this project.”

Bhushan Kumar adds, “Chaalbaaz In London has been in the planning for some time now. I loved the storyline and quirkiness in the film’s narrative. It is very commercial and modern, catering to the pan-India audience. We are happy to have Shraddha again on board. She has been a thorough professional – very dedicated and easy to work with and hence was always our first choice. Also, Shraddha fits the part really well. It will be interesting to see two different Shraddhas in one film.”

Ahmed Khan says, “Chaalbaaz In London is more like a dream project for me. Shraddha is a fabulous actor and she will play both the characters with equal ease and her comic timing is impeccable. I know how funny Shraddha can be, so she was our obvious choice and when we reached out to her, she obviously jumped at it. It has always been an absolute pleasure teaming up with Bhushanji because he is a team player who supports the team’s vision completely. We have an entire schedule planned in London and are in the midst of locking actors for the other roles. This is going to be special.”







