Shoppers rush to grab Apple Watch Series 4 for just £79

Apple Watch Series 4 Deal Draws Attention Online

Apple Watch Series 4 deal

Includes health tracking, Siri, app access, GPS, and optional cellular support

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights:

  • Refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 available for £79, down from £399.95
  • Sold via Wowcher as a Grade B (Good Condition) product
  • Includes health tracking, Siri, app access, GPS, and optional cellular support
  • Charger not included; minor cosmetic wear expected
  • Other smartwatch deals also available on Amazon and Argos


Shoppers are hurrying to take advantage of a major online discount on a refurbished Apple Watch Series 4, now available from £79 — a sharp drop from its usual retail price of £399.95.

Offered through Wowcher, the watch is advertised in ‘good condition’, meaning it is fully functional but may show signs of minor cosmetic wear. While it doesn’t come with a charger or original packaging, the deal represents a saving of over £320, and is marked as ‘selling fast’ on the platform.

Features and Specifications

The Apple Watch Series 4 remains popular for its combination of fitness, health, and smart features. Key specifications include:

  • S4 Dual-Core Processor for fast performance
  • 16GB internal storage
  • Retina OLED Display in 40mm or 44mm sizes
  • Advanced health monitoring, including heart rate and ECG app support (where available)
  • Water resistant up to 50m
  • GPS and optional cellular connectivity
  • Battery life suitable for all-day use
  • Smart features including notifications, Siri, music control, and access to over 2 million apps
  • Available in black, silver, or space grey, with interchangeable bands

How to Redeem the Deal

To purchase the watch via Wowcher:

  1. Select your preferred size and variant
  2. Complete the purchase to receive a confirmation email
  3. Use the included voucher code to redeem on the merchant’s website

Other Smartwatch Deals Available

Buyers seeking alternatives can also find discounted smartwatches across other platforms. At the time of writing:

  • Smart Watch for Men Women on Amazon reduced from £129.99 to £23.99
  • Google Fitbit Versa 4 available for £126, down from £148.99
  • HUAWEI Watch GT 4 46mm at Argos discounted by £30, currently £99.99

New Apple Watch models remain available for full price via the Apple Store.

