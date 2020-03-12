Shirley Setia on her acting debut with Nikamma

Shirley Setia is a popular name even before the release of her debut film Nikamma. She shot to instant fame when she went on to win a singing competition by leading music label, T-Series. There has been no looking back for her ever since, and her popularity continued to be on rise through her YouTube channel.

Shirley Setia is entering Bollywood with Nikamma. Directed by well-known filmmaker Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Abhimanyu Dassani in central characters. While some people may say that she has made it, the young star feels that she has yet to learn so much more in life. “There is so much to do and explore in life. I am glad that Indian industry accepted me and welcomed with open arms,” she tells a leading publication.

Adding further, she says, “I agree it was not easy for me to become an online sensation. There was a lot of hard work involved, but still there is a long way to go. I have so much to learn and experience. My real journey has just started.”

Talking about her debut film Nikamma, Setia says that her co-star Shilpa Shetty Kundra made her feel comfortable. “You know it feels blessed to work with such talented artistes. Shilpa ma’am made me comfortable a lot. She taught me so many things, especially how to remain fit. I am really excited for my debut film,” Setia says in conclusion.

Made under the banners of Sony Pictures and Sabbir Khan Films, Nikamma is scheduled to hit the silver screens on 5th June, 2020.

