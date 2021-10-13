Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,963
Total Cases 33,985,920
Today's Fatalities 181
Today's Cases 14,313
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,963
Total Cases 33,985,920
Today's Fatalities 181
Today's Cases 14,313

Entertainment

Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s film goes on the floors

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

From the past few months, there have been reports of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starring in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Finally, on Wednesday (13), the movie was officially announced.

Titled Shehzada, the shooting of the film has kickstarted and it is being directed by Rohit Dhawan. T-Series took to Twitter to make an announcement about the movie.

They posted, “Gear up for a family action packed musical, #Shehzada. In cinemas 4th November 2022. Directed by #RohitDhawan. @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon @ipritamoffical @SirPareshRawal @mkoirala @RonitBoseRoy @SachinSKhedkar #AnkurRathee.”

Apart from Aaryan and Sanon, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, and Ankur Rathee.

While talking about the movie, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “ “I’ve been wanting to mount a big scale family action-packed musical film for a long time, I’m excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill on this film, I’m eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in Shehzada.”

Shehzada is slated to hit the big screens on 4th November 2022. It will be Aaryan and Sanon’s second film together. The two had earlier share screen space in the 2019 release Luka Chuppi.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, and Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Murali Sharma, and Nivetha Pethuraj played pivotal roles in it. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office, and the songs Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa were chartbusters.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
“Even calling them ‘different’ is something I don’t like”: Kareena Kapoor Khan on her strong…
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim to enter theatres on November 26
Entertainment
Tripti Dimri on reteaming with Anvita Dutt for Qala
Entertainment
Oscar-nominated Moti Bagh wins big at the second All Living Things Environmental Film Festival
Entertainment
Veteran actor Raza Murad turns narrator for Star Plus’s latest show Vidrohi
Entertainment
European fashion brand PRODUKT launches in India with Ishaan Khatter as brand ambassador
Entertainment
Raashii Khanna on her web series with Shahid Kapoor: It has been a…
Entertainment
Exclusive: Shoojit Sircar says, “Whenever somebody talks about Shoebite, I definitely get little…
Entertainment
Memory X: Actor Vikram Chatterjee is all set to make his Bollywood debut
Entertainment
Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaser: Netflix film looks like a sweet romantic-comedy
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil hits out at critics questioning her production credits on James Blake’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s film goes on the…
“Even calling them ‘different’ is something I don’t like”: Kareena…
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim to enter theatres on…
Tripti Dimri on reteaming with Anvita Dutt for Qala
Oscar-nominated Moti Bagh wins big at the second All Living…
Veteran actor Raza Murad turns narrator for Star Plus’s latest…