Two charged with murder after boy, 16, dies in Sheffield crash

TWO men have been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder after the death of a 16-year-old boy in an alleged hit-and-run in Sheffield.

Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both from Locke Drive, have been charged over the death of Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The teenager was walking along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area on Wednesday when a grey Audi reportedly hit an electric bike rider before striking Abdullah. He later died in hospital.

An 18-year-old man on the bike was seriously injured but is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

The two men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday. A 46-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on bail.

Abdullah had recently arrived in the UK from Yemen and was preparing to start college. Family and friends said he was devoted to his family and had been learning English.

Darnall councillor Qais Al-Ahdal said, “We’ve really lost someone who is good in the community… May God have mercy on his soul.”