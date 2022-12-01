Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Arts and Culture

Shefali Sharma: Creating moving characters

Top TV: Shefali Sharma

By: ASJAD NAZIR

Acclaimed Indian actress Shefali Sharma has consistently delivered compelling performances, ever since she made her debut with drama serial Bani – Ishq Da Kalma in 2013. This year she headlined recently concluded ZEE TV serial Sanjog and delighted audiences with her dynamic role of a devoted mother.

The versatile actress is looking forward to taking on more challenges and was happy to discuss her journey with Eastern Eye. She also spoke about working on Sanjog, inspirations and key advice that has helped her.

What first connected you to acting? 
As a child, I used to enjoy seeing someone play a lawyer, cop, or business
tycoon, and thought it was amazing that one person could do so many things, until I realised it was acting. I found that intriguing, and it led to me doing theatre from a very young age, in my school. Acting became a gateway to all these worlds, with each role being a process of give and take. But that first job, first pay-check, and first day at work will always be special. So (my first role) Bani from Bani-Ishq Da Kalma will always be special.

What was the experience of acting in Sanjog like? 
It was very nice. I took it as a challenge to play a mother and all things associated with the love a mother has for her child.

Are you disappointed that the show has just gone off-air? 
It’s the nature of life. As they say, nothing is permanent, or rather, everything in this world is temporary. One thing goes, another thing comes.

What was your favourite moment when portraying the role in Sanjog?
It was the different shades of being a mother, from maternal love to doing action sequences to save your child. The bond of a mother-daughter relationship, showcasing love, misunderstandings, hurt and pain, among others will remain memorable.

What is the plan going forward, and do you have a dream role? 
It’s fascinating to see what life has in store for me in terms of more exciting characters to portray. A dream role would be to play Priyanka Chopra’s role in the film Fashion.

Who would you love to work with?
My childhood dream is to work with Salman Khan.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience? 
I enjoy love stories and nice family dramas like Hum Saath Saath Hain and Vivah.

What inspires you? 
What inspires me about acting is having the opportunity to create characters and tell stories that emotionally move others. That opportunity to get under the skin of another human being and live in a different set of circumstances than mine keeps me going.

What is the best advice you ever got? 
The best advice has been to keep it simple, be honest, and not complicate things, and I do that when it comes to my profession. As a child, whenever I was confused or didn’t know if my actions were right or wrong, I used to close my eyes and see if my decisions impacted my parents in any way. And if I saw them happy, I knew I was doing ok. If I saw their faces sad or disappointed, I knew my actions or decisions were not good. I still follow the same practice.

Why do you love acting?
Acting is my passion and comes from within. I have been doing this since childhood and love to play different roles. Also, name recognition and glamour never attracted me. Purely acting attracted me, which is why I still enjoy it.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

My Top Ten
My top 10 comedy heroes – Navin Prabhakar
Big Interview
Rajpal Yadav: The great entertainer
Music
Raahul: Taking the Jatin legacy forward
My Pod
My Playlist – Rupi Dhillon
Eye Spy
Time for Bollywood stars to act their age
Arts and Culture
Neelu Kohli: Acting is my blood, passion and oxygen
Arts and Culture
Dance maestro Parambir Samrai discusses his Ultimate Bhangra classes and recent win
Arts and Culture
All about actor Kartik Aaryan
Eye Spy
Shocking decline of Bollywood music
My Pod
My playlist – Cozmic
Music
Belle Scar and the beautiful beginning
Arts and Culture
Raj Poojara: I spent most of my life trying to convince people I’m…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW