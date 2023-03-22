Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Bollywood News

Sharad Kelkar: Lord Ram in Adipurush most challenging voice role for me

Adipurush stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Lord Ram and Sita, respectively.

Sharad Kelkar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular actor Sharad Kelkar, who has also voiced other actors in several films, says voice acting is a “responsible job”. He says that Lord Ram in the Hindi language dub of Adipurush, the multilingual period saga starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is the “most challenging” role till date.

In the project, Kelkar lends his voice to Telugu star Prabhas, for whom he previously dubbed the superhit Baahubali franchise.

One false note of the voice actor can destroy all the work the actor on screen has put in, added Kelkar, who will next voice for actor Nani’s Telugu movie “Dasara”.

“Voice acting is a responsible job because you are lending your voice to someone else who has performed with all his heart out. Your one mistake can ruin his performance.

“So, I am responsible (for lending my voice) whether it is for Lord Ram or for Nani’s character. Lord Ram is the most challenging one. It is a matter of pride for me also to give voice for Adipurush,” Kelkar told PTI in an interview.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series. It is set to release in June.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

