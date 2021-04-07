Shankar wants to cast Salman Khan for an important role in Ram Charan’s next

By: Mohnish Singh

A couple of days ago, we reported that successful filmmaker Shankar was set to collaborate with Telugu superstar Ram Charan on a pan-India project set to hit the shooting floor in June.

The latest we hear that the script of the film also demands the presence of a leading superstar in the role of a no-nonsense cop and director Shankar and actor Ram Charan are keen to get Salman Khan on board for the same.

“It is a drama and screenplay demands a strong personality to play the role of a no-nonsense cop to take the story forward. It is said to be a 25–30-day work for the character in question and the makers have their eyes on Salman Khan to come on board and elevate the character with his presence. Shankar and Ram Charan are expected to meet him soon,” a source informs an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add, “It is a powerful author-backed role, though not the main lead, but more of an extended cameo, pivotal to the narrative. The presentation will, however, be as larger than life as it gets.”

The source also reveals that if things do not work out with Khan, they will approach some other A-list actor to join the cast. “It calls for an actor who is older than Ram Charan and has the screen presence to mouth heavy-duty dialogues and perform action with utmost conviction,” concludes the source.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is presently shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3. He is also waiting for the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is scheduled to be released on the auspicious occasion of Eid 2021. The film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in important roles.

