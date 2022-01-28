Website Logo
  • Friday, January 28, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 492,327
Total Cases 40,622,709
Today's Fatalities 627
Today's Cases 2,51,209
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 492,327
Total Cases 40,622,709
Today's Fatalities 627
Today's Cases 2,51,209

News

Shamima Begum urges Johnson to allow her back to Britain

Shamima Begum fled to war-torn Syria at the age of 15 in 2015. (File photo)

By: Sattwik Biswal

SHAMIMA BEGUM has urged prime minister Boris Johnson to consider her plea to return back to the UK where she can help tackle terrorism.

When Begum was 15, she had left Britain along with two other Bethnal Green schoolgirls to join Daesh (Islamic State group) in 2015.

“I think I could very much help you in your fight against terrorism because you clearly don’t know what you’re doing,” she was quoted as saying.

She added: “I want them (British public) to see me as an asset rather than a threat to them.”

Now stripped of her British citizenship, she gave an interview from the al-Roj prison camp in Syria, which aired on Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News.

When asked if she would like to tell her story, she told GB News: “Of course, yeah, I actually think it’s important that they know so they can prevent it in future for other people.

“The fight against terrorism is not a one man job, it’s multiple people with multiple skills.”

Last year the Supreme Court ruled on national security grounds that she cannot return to Britain to appeal against the removal of her citizenship in 2019.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
US accuses Russia of playing ‘destabilising role’
UK
Nadiya Hussain urges to celebrate cultural diversity through food
News
China returns Indian citizen at disputed border
News
Sadiq Khan’s approval rating slumps for the first time since 2016
PAKISTAN
Pakistan boy shoots mother, 3 siblings dead ‘under PUBG influence’
PAKISTAN
10 Pakistan troops killed in separatist ambush
UK
Downing Street party report not received yet, minister says
News
Worry over ‘endemic’ Covid levels in ethnic minorities
News
Investigation of racism claims in Sandwell Conservatives
UK
Victoria Hislop urges to stop discrimination against people affected by leprosy
SRI LANKA
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
News
Rahul Gandhi says Twitter ‘curbing free speech’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit theatres on Feb…
Mithun Chakraborty to make digital debut with Prime Video’s psychological…
Sanjeev Gupta thanked Nadhim Zahawi for Covid loans
Lionsgate Play renews Hiccups & Hookups for Season 2 with…
US accuses Russia of playing ‘destabilising role’
Nadiya Hussain urges to celebrate cultural diversity through food
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE