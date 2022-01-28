Shamima Begum urges Johnson to allow her back to Britain

Shamima Begum fled to war-torn Syria at the age of 15 in 2015. (File photo)

By: Sattwik Biswal

SHAMIMA BEGUM has urged prime minister Boris Johnson to consider her plea to return back to the UK where she can help tackle terrorism.

When Begum was 15, she had left Britain along with two other Bethnal Green schoolgirls to join Daesh (Islamic State group) in 2015.

“I think I could very much help you in your fight against terrorism because you clearly don’t know what you’re doing,” she was quoted as saying.

She added: “I want them (British public) to see me as an asset rather than a threat to them.”

Now stripped of her British citizenship, she gave an interview from the al-Roj prison camp in Syria, which aired on Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News.

When asked if she would like to tell her story, she told GB News: “Of course, yeah, I actually think it’s important that they know so they can prevent it in future for other people.

“The fight against terrorism is not a one man job, it’s multiple people with multiple skills.”

Last year the Supreme Court ruled on national security grounds that she cannot return to Britain to appeal against the removal of her citizenship in 2019.