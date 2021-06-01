Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 331,895
Total Cases 28,175,044
Today's Fatalities 2,795
Today's Cases 127,510
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 331,895
Total Cases 28,175,044
Today's Fatalities 2,795
Today's Cases 127,510

CRICKET

Shakib, Mustafiz will not play in remainder of IPL: Bangladesh cricket board chief

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

STAR Bangladesh players Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will not be given no-objection certificates (NOCs) to play in the remaining games of the Indian Premier League, the country’s cricket board president Nazmul Hassan said on Monday (31).

All-rounder Shakib and left-arm pacer Mustafizur play for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The IPL, which was suspended on May 4 after multiple cases of Covid-19 inside its bio-bubble, will resume in the third week of September (likely on September 19) and end in the second week of October.

“It is almost impossible to provide NOC (for IPL) considering our international commitments. I don’t see any chance of giving it (NOC) to them. We have the (T20) World Cup coming up and now every match is important,” Nazmul was quoted as saying by a local Bengali news channel.

Bangladesh has three white ball series against Australia, New Zealand and England lined up during the same window in which the IPL will finish its remaining 31 games.

England and Wales Cricket Board has said that it won’t allow its players to take part in the IPL. Cricket Australia has also said that the discussions with their players about rejoining the IPL haven’t taken place at the moment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
“New and exciting” The Hundred will be a hit, says Bopara
CRICKET
Families of India players given clearance for England tour
CRICKET
Jemimah Rodrigues to play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred
Sports
Perera, Chameera deny Bangladesh series sweep
HEADLINE STORY
UAE to host remaining matches of IPL 2021 in September-October
CRICKET
India, New Zealand to share title if World Test final ends in draw
CRICKET
Giles hails Hameed’s England recall, says the batsman has ‘come back strong’
Sports
Mathews, Karunaratne could make Sri Lanka return: Mickey Arthur
CRICKET
Cricket in Tampa Bay area gets a boost with Chanderpaul’s visit
CRICKET
New initiative to target 100 communities with grassroots cricket
Sports
Legend Holding would “bruise his knee” to the grave in racism fight
Sports
Be mature and make comeback for Pakistan: Akhtar’s advice to Amir
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…
Barkha Singh on Murder Meri Jaan, getting typecast, rumours of…
Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Criminal case likely against Post Office scandal bosses
‘Speed up second Covid jabs, delay June 21 reopening,’ urges…
‘China can decide cost of Sinopharm vaccine for any country,’…
‘Donate jabs to poor countries or face more deaths and…
Caffe Nero ‘struggles to satisfy lenders’ and avoid ‘takeover’ by…
Delaying Jun 21 reopening would be ‘astonishing’, says British Chamber…